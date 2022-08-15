Boca Raton, Florida-based development company Mill Creek has paid $35 million for a downtown property once home to Nashville Brewing Company and on which it plans mixed-use building Modera SoBro.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the 3.89-acre property was a partnership affiliated with Nashville-based real estate company Green & Little. The address is 825 Sixth Ave. S., with the site offering a massive warehouse and craft beer business Tennessee Brew Works located nearby.

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.