Boca Raton, Florida-based development company Mill Creek has paid $35 million for a downtown property once home to Nashville Brewing Company and on which it plans mixed-use building Modera SoBro.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the 3.89-acre property was a partnership affiliated with Nashville-based real estate company Green & Little. The address is 825 Sixth Ave. S., with the site offering a massive warehouse and craft beer business Tennessee Brew Works located nearby.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $206 per square foot based on acreage, a figure that sources said is reasonable.
The Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee on May 5 approved Mill Creek’s request for the project’s concept plan and a modification to the step-back of the future building. The site plan has also been approved.
Luca Barber, Mill Creek managing director, said the company is not ready to announce a start date.
“We are fortunate and excited to have purchased such a prominent site in downtown Nashville," Barber emailed the Post. "Modera SoBro will offer tremendous views of the downtown skyline as well as direct connectivity to both the Gulch and central business district. Pie Town is one of the most actively evolving neighborhoods in Nashville, and we look forward to delivering a project that will bolster its eclectic nature and overall growth.”
Modera SoBro will offer two large-scale buildings, with the project to be much like the company's under-construction Modera Gulch and Modera McGavock. Mill Creek is also developing a North Nashville site with Modera Germantown.
One of the two Modera SoBro buildings will feature 2,500 square feet of retail and front Sixth Avenue at Division Street. That building will rise approximately seven stories, with the other (phase two) to stand 11 floors and sit next to the inner-interstate loop. The buildings will offer a collective 713 apartments and 740 parking spaces within a structured garage.
The architect is Atlanta-based Cooper Cary. The local office of Raleigh-based Kimley-Horn is handling land-planning and engineering duties. Hawkins Partners, which is locally based, is the landscape architect.
The Green & Little partnership paid about $1.2 million for the property in 1993, according to Metro records.
Sitting on a site on which SoBro and Pie Town overlap, the property has a history of sorts. In 2016, the Post reported a major multi-building project — including a 40-story office tower — was being eyed for the site, which is located along the path of the Division Street Extension and within an area in which SoBro and Pie Town overlap somewhat. The site hugs the inner-interstate loop.
Previously, Chicago-based Smithfield Properties LLC was to have teamed with local entrepreneurs and real estate investors Aubrey Preston and Taylor Preston on the project, according to a press release issued at the time.
The aforementioned Nashville Brewing Company facility sat where the warehouse is. A marker is located across the street and where the brewery's cellars were (and still are), according to Scott Mertie, who jump-started the beer brand a few years ago. NBC later became William Gerst Brewing Company and is now brewed as Nashville Brewing Company at the Blackstone Brewing Co. facility in North Nashville.
Of note, Vanderbilt University once leased space in the 165,000-square-foot warehouse, which opened in 1965.
Charlie Gibson and Crews Johnston, managing director and executive director, respectively, with the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield, represented the seller in the transacation with Mill Creek.
