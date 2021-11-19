Fast-changing SoBro could be slated for its next development — this time, within the 500 block of Fourth Avenue South and located no more than two blocks in any direction from 10-plus hotels.
Two unrelated entities own three parcels, with two parcels at 522-524 Fourth Ave. S. having recently seen environmental sample work undertaken. Those parcels, offering a collective 0.38 acres, are owned by an LLC that paid $1.4 million for them in 2015, according to Metro records. The Post has been unable to determine who is affiliated with the LLC.
Similarly, Washington, D.C.-based Douglas Development Corp. owns a parcel at 532 Fourth Ave. S., having paid $4,525,000 for the 0.4-acre property in December 2020, according to Metro records.
The 522 Fifth Ave. S. property and Douglas Development’s 532 Fourth Ave. S. property both include nondescript one-story buildings. The land is zoned to accommodate buildings of eight stories by right and 11 stories with bonus height.
Norman Jemal, Douglas Development managing principal, told the Post the company is considering various options for its property. He declined to note if Douglas Development is seeking to purchase the property at 522-524 Fifth Ave. S. — or vice versa.
Typically, Douglas Development develops its properties that offer raw land or under-performing buildings. The company has developed sites in multiple cities (primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic) with hotel, office and residential buildings.
“We are assessing the site,” Douglas said. “Obviously it’s a great development site and we are excited to be part of SoBro.”
Somewhat relatedly, and as the Post recently reported, two other SoBro properties — one recognized as the home of the Peabody Corner Marketplace food court and with addresses of 504 Fourth Ave. S. and 319 Peabody St. — have been listed for sale. Owned by an LLC, those properties (read more here) sit across an alley from the 522-524 Fifth Ave. S. properties.
No fewer than 10 major announced projects are being eyed for downtown’s general SoBro/Rutledge Hill/Pie Town/Rolling Mill Hill area, with multiple developments currently under construction. The planned projects include a 600-foot condominium tower from Giarratana, Paseo South Gulch, a Ritz-Carlton hotel project, two three-tower developments (one each from The Congress Group and Centrum), a Ray Hensler residential project and a tilted office tower from Lincoln Property, among others.
