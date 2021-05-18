A South Nashville commercial building recently home to a small bar and located next to micro-unit apartment building BentoLiving has sold for $1.2 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property, located at 1281 Third Ave. S. and sitting on 0.09 acres in Chestnut Hill, is Third Basemen LLC. That entity is affiliated with Third Prime, an investment firm headquartered in New York and with a Nashville presence. The LLC also includes the founders and owners of Levelwing, a marketing agency.
According to a statement, the newly purchased building will be the first Nashville office for both companies.
Bento Nashville II LLC was the seller of the two-story, 2,856-square-foot concrete-block building, after having paid $350,000 for the property in January 2018, according to Metro Records.
A related Bento entity paid $950,000 in August 2016 for the adjacent site on which the aforementioned apartment building sits (and which it owns). Jeremiah Pyron, a partner with Nashville-based Sagemont Real Estate, represented the seller. Elam Freeman, a founder and principal with Nashville-based Ojas Partners, represented the buyer.
Greeneville, S.C.-based United Community Bank provided a loan to the buyer, according to the deeds document.
Located east of Wedgewood-Houston, the property includes an outdoor patio and can be used for office, retail and/or restaurant space. The mural-adorned structure previously housed restaurant and bar B1281, which served Hawaiian-inspired cuisine and cocktails before closing at 2020’s end.
The sale was the equivalent of about $430 per square foot based on the small building’s size.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.