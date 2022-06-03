A Spence Lane-area building recently home to the local headquarters office of the Associated Builders and Contractors has sold to Al Menah Shriners for $3.9 million — a mere eight months after the property sold for $2.8 million.
Located at 1604 Elm Hill Pike, the 14,400-square-foot building sits on 1.56 acres and will serve as the future home of the charitable organization.
The seller was Nashville-based Magnolia Investment Partners, led by Ben Bonner. In October 2021, Magnolia paid almost 17 times the figure for which the property, at the time, had previously changed ownership hands 27 years prior (read here).
The seller in that deal was an entity affiliated with the aformentioned ABC (a general contracting trade organization), which has relocated to 560 Royal Parkway near Nashville International Airport. For context, ABC paid $165,000 for the 1604 Elm Hill Pike property in 1994.
Lisa Maki and Mike Jacobs, senior vice presidents with the local office of Toronto-based Avison Young, represented Magnolia in the recent transaction with Al Menah Shriners. The Post was unable to determine if the Shriners used a broker.
The deal follow Al Menah Shriners in December 2021 having sold to Metro Government for $9 million the North Nashville site of the Shrine Temple and to which the city will relocate its Davidson County Juvenile Justice Complex (read here). The organization still operates at the site (1354 Brick Church Pike) and could not be reached for comment regarding a move date to the Elm Hill Pike site.
Known for its support of the less fortunate, and particularly children, Al Menah Shriners seemingly was formally organized in Nashville in 1913.
