Screen Shot 2023-03-21 at 11.31.03 AM.png

The Broadwest office tower is seen in the foreground.

 Photo by Mark Hollingsworth

Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison officials announced Tuesday the Nashville-based firm will relocate its office to Midtown from SoBro.

According to a release, SRVH will occupy more than 32,000 square feet on the 17th and 18th floors of the Broadwest office tower, located at 1600 West End Ave. To date, the full-service firm has operated from The Pinnacle at Symphony Place.

Screen Shot 2023-03-21 at 11.54.35 AM.png

Bill Harbison

