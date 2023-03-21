Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison officials announced Tuesday the Nashville-based firm will relocate its office to Midtown from SoBro.
According to a release, SRVH will occupy more than 32,000 square feet on the 17th and 18th floors of the Broadwest office tower, located at 1600 West End Ave. To date, the full-service firm has operated from The Pinnacle at Symphony Place.
Lease terms with Broadwest owner and developer Propst Development and the cost to undertake the move are not being disclosed. A move date is not included in the release.
Charlotte Ford and Chris Grear with Colliers represented SRVH in the lease transaction. Bill Adair, Sarah Pettigrew and Ashley Marshall of Jones Lang LaSalle are the office leasing agents for Broadwest and Propst.
Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison was founded in 1981 by John Roe and Tom Sherrard. The firm represented Huntsville-based Propst in 2020, as Nashville Business Journal reported, when the development company raised concerns regarding Houston-based Hines’ plan for a multi-building mixed-use project planned for a site located near Broadwest.
“Being a part of this high-quality development [from] Propst will make for a great experience for our attorneys and staff,” Bill Harbison, SRVH member, said in the release.
SRVH is not the only high-profile company planning to leave The Pinnacle at Symphony Place, as law firm Bass, Berry & Sims and Pinnacle Financial Partners both will relocate to an office tower under construction at downtown’s Nashville Yards.
Designed by Atlanta-based architectural firm Cooper Carry, the Broadwest office tower rises 21 floors and offers restaurant Halls Chophouse and retail space. It is joined by a companion tower home to Hilton Conrad Nashville hotel and high-end condominiums.
