The second phase of The Landings at River North is being planned, with a mixed-use building slated.
According to documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the seven-story, 85-foot tall structure will offer retail and residential. It will sit in what is called Block C.
The Landings will consist of an update to an existing industrial building and the construction, now underway, of residential buildings to be called The Oxbow and The Wayward, each to stand seven stories. Those buildings will comprise a collective 651 residential units and about 43,000 square feet of ground-level retail space. (Read more here.)
As the Post previously reported, phase two could include buildings with more than 500 residential units and 50,000 square feet of retail. However, the aforementioned proposed project, based on the submitted document, seemingly is limited to one building.
The Landings will be supplemented by four new streets — the more than $20.9 million cost of which will be privately funded — as well as an outdoor dining and plaza area, structured and surface parking and a connection to a planned bike path and the existing Cumberland River Greenway system.
In June 2019, MRP Realty (which focuses its development activity on the Mid-Atlantic region) and Chicago-based real estate investment management company Creek Lane Capital paid $42.5 million for The Landings site. McNally Capital is an investor in the project.
Bethesda, Maryland-based SK+I is the architect for the proposed building and for The Oxbow and The Wayward, which offer a placeholder address of 0 Cowan St.
For the proposed building, about 14,000 square feet of retail is planned. The submitted document is unclear regarding the number of residential units.
Great Falls, Virginia-based Carlyn and Co. Interior Designs and Washington, D.C.-based Oculus (landscape architecture) are participating. Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group is the engineering and land planner.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on April 14 to seek final site plan approval.
A segment of The Landings will sit adjacent to Topgolf.
