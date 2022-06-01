Nashville-based Ryman Hospitality Properties announced Wednesday it has closed on the $260 million purchase of the mixed-use complex in downtown Austin that is home to Austin City Limits, according to a release.
The seller of the complex, which includes entertainment, lodging, office and retail space, was Stratus Properties.
Of note, the closing comes almost two years to the day that RHP executives decided to not move forward on what would have then been a $275 million purchase of Block 21 (read here). Ryman forfeiting a deposit of $15 million at the time, thus yielding the final $260 million acquisition price.
Construction of Block 21 was completed in 2010, with the facility consuming an entire city block in downtown Austin. The complex includes the 2,750-seat Moody Theater (the home of ACL Live), in addition to a 251-room W hotel and 53,000 square feet of commercial office space.
According to the release, RHP amended its credit agreement with lenders to fund the purchase, which includes the assumption of $136 million in mortgage debt.
“We look forward to leveraging our existing platforms and our proposed strategic partnership with Atairos and NBCUniversal to carry forward their good work as we position Block 21 and Austin as a destination for music lovers across the globe,” RHP Chairman and CEO Colin Reed said in the release.
RHP’s properties include the Ryman Auditorium, Grand Ole Opry, Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center and several other resorts around the country.
Shares of Ryman (Ticker: RHP) were trading at $92.70, up 3.82 percent, Wednesday morning. They started the year at about $92.61.
