After a Texas-based developer reached a community benefits agreement with the Urban League of Middle Tennessee related to a planned mixed-use development for the East Bank, some residents and community members voiced concerns about the project at a public meeting Tuesday.
Cypress Real Estate Advisors is planning a 1,150-unit mixed-use development at the site currently home to RiverChase Apartments in East Nashville, and the company’s CBA with the Urban League pledges to set aside more than 200 units for varying levels of affordable housing.
After a presentation about the development and the CBA from CREA official Stephen Buchanan, residents and community members were invited to ask questions. Several questioned whether the affordable housing carveouts were sufficient to protect former residents, some of whom will be eligible to apply to return to the property after the project is completed as part of the CBA.
When Buchanan noted that the minimum salary for a single parent with three kids to qualify to live in one segment of the affordable units would be $57,000, one former RiverChase resident, Sharetha Hughes, said she would not be able to qualify.
Hughes later told Buchanan she started moving her things out of RiverChase last week but returned the following day to find her apartment empty before she was able to finish and turn in her key.
“They threw my breathing machine away,” she said. “They said I couldn’t get it, and [a new one] takes six weeks to get here. I could die.”
Buchanan confirmed Hughes was not the first person to experience something similar and said that she was later compensated for the incident.
His response only seemed to anger the audience more, and attendees began to raise their voices and talk with one another.
In a follow-up interview, Buchanan said CREA wrote Hughes a check for $3,000 “immediately” and is overnighting one of the machines to her. He added that the company chastised the contractor responsible for the premature clearing that “led to a serious adverse impact upon one of our residents.”
Edward Henley III, an official with locally based Pillars Development and a CREA partner, defended Buchanan and CREA.
“We are extremely compassionate, and we understand that what happened to you is not right,”Henley said. “No matter what we say, the answer is that's not right. ... [Buchanan’s] response was immediately to do what he could to make it right.”
After audience members suggested that the average RiverChase resident made $25,000 a year, another woman confronted the CREA representative.
“They won’t be able to come back, Stephen,” she said. “Go on ahead and tell the truth. They won’t be able to qualify and come back.”
Buchanan told the audience he understands it’s a tough position for people to be in, but the apartment complex building was unsafe for residents to continue to live in. Furthermore, he said, CREA has kept residents in mind while making decisions.
“We could try to put money into this apartment and fix it up and rub the rust off the stairs, or we can do what needs to be done to a functionally obsolete building that has been mismanaged for decades,” Buchanan said. “We understood that meant making a very difficult choice related to the current residents. That's why when we saw other examples in Austin, and other examples in Nashville, literally up the street, of residents being put out with units being leased, we gave over a year's notice and we provided direct full-time staff to help those residents.”
Tensions have risen especially since negotiations between CREA and community group Stand Up Nashville fell apart. After the two groups could not reach a deal on a CBA, CREA began negotiating with the Urban League, and the resulting deal includes many of the same provisions from earlier SUN negotiations.
Buchanan said in the follow-up interview that Stand Up Nashville “picks people to use as pawns.”
“We have a ton of support in the neighborhood, too,” added Victor Young, another CREA official. “And, you know, the people who kind of sucked the air out of the room last night are all just Stand Up people.”
“They have people that they put on the payroll to make it seem like we’re the outcasts,” said Nathaniel Carter, director of workforce and employment at SUN. “We’re not the outcasts. We just want what’s right for the people in the community.”
