Three years after plans surfaced of a 15-story building to feature two Marriott-branded hotels in River North, the project remains viable — with the recent Oracle announcement perhaps making it “more so than ever,” according to the prospective developer.
Nashville Business Journal reported in May 2018 that Green Hills-based Skyline Hospitality LLC was prepping to develop a portion of a 4.45-acre property at 306 Cowan St. adjacent to Topgolf. Jarratt Bell, Skyline Hospitality president, told the Post Friday the project is still planned, with the dual-branded hotel tower in phase one and a mixed-use tower now a possibility for phase two. (Originally, NBJ reported a seven-story apartment structure with 250 units was considered.)
“The Oracle deal has helped to solidify some of our thinking and add more clarity regarding River North,” Bell said. “We’ve had to wait for the final design of the infrastructure going into River North, as that directly impacts our own design and start date.”
Oracle is planning a large-scale campus in River North, with multiple buildings to accommodate up to 8,500 employees (read more here).
Bell declined to note a hoped-for construction start date. As originally designed, the two future buildings, with a motor court positioned in between, would offer about 600 parking spaces collectively and some retail, Bell said.
In 2018, a Marriott official told NBJ that the two planned hotels — a Courtyard by Marriott and a Fairfield Inn & Suites — could be open by the end of 2020.
Skyline Hospitality developed a site near TriStar Skyline Medical Center, off Dickerson Pike, with a 126-room Hampton Inn & Suites and a Rock N Dough Pizza & Brewery. It currently has a Courtyard by Marriott under construction in Smyrna.
