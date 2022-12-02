A North Nashville site located near Tennessee State University has sold for $7.7 million — with the new owners prepping to reinvent a SoBro site with a Ritz-Carlton hotel.

According to a source, M2 Development Partners now owns the roughly 11.68-acre four-parcel property, with a main address of 2500 W. Heiman St.

M2

