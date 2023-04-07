625

625 Gallatin Pike

 Courtesy of Consortium

A residential building is being eyed for a Madison site located near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.

Formerly accommodating a one-story motel building, the 3.05-acre property offers an address of 625 Gallatin Pike.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.