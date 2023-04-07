A residential building is being eyed for a Madison site located near the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.
Formerly accommodating a one-story motel building, the 3.05-acre property offers an address of 625 Gallatin Pike.
Tejal Patel owns the property, having acquired it via a quitclaim deed deal in 2007, Metro records show. However, it is unclear if Patel is the prospective developer. A document submitted to the Metro Planning Department references SMP Capital Management Group, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
Franklin architectural firm Consortium is handling design work and a permit is being sought. The permit references a four-story building with 129 multi-family units and about 119,300 square feet.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece’s District 8. VanReece support the project.
