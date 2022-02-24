A 26-unit residential project is being eyed for an East Nashville site located near multiple projects unfolding or planned.
The development seemingly will be undertaken at 0 Dickerson Pike on a 1.12-acre site located next to Apple Annie’s Inn at 1333 Dickerson Pike.
The owner of 0 Dickerson also seemingly owns 1333 Dickerson and could not be reached for comment. It is unclear if the owner, an LLC, will develop the 0 Dickerson site or sell to an entity that will do so.
A water and sewer availability permit is being sought, with the Franklin office of Chicago-based Alfred Benesch & Company handling land-planning and engineering duties. Based on the permit, the residences likely will be townhomes, with four to front Dickerson Pike.
Nearby are no fewer than eight projects, including The Provisionary, Key Motel and The Dive Motel.
