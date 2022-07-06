A West End Avenue property previously considered for a three-story, 18-unit apartment building has sold for $2.2 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is Richland Buildings Partners. The address of the 0.46-acre property is 3718 West End Ave.
The seller was West Meade resident Jerry Williams, who paid $1,635,000 for the property via an LLC in March 2020, Metro records show.
Led by Chris Barnhizer, Richland Building Partners is undertaking the redevelopment of a West End Park site with the five-story Odyssey at the Park at 3100 Long Blvd. (Read more here.)
Barnhizer told the Post he has not yet finalized a plan for the West End Avenue site, which sits in the city's Richland neighborhood. However, he said he anticipates for-purchase high-end residences — either six detached free-standing homes or six brownstone townhomes. He will not seek a rezoning.
Richland Building Partners also plans a five-story mixed-use building for an East Nashville site located near Five Points at 730 Main St. That building (read more here) has been designed with 57 residential units and ground-level retail space. Barnhizer said he hopes to break ground in early 2023.
A free-standing single-family home (pictured) sits on the just-purchased property, which has a history of note. The late Edward Childers, who developed West Nashville sites with The Hillsborough, The Iroquois and office spaces for Saint Thomas West Hospital, once owned the home. Local real estate investor Treg Warner (with a business partner) acquired the property in 1991 for $165,000, later selling to a trust in mid-2019 for about $1.07 million.
Molly Mason, an agent with Keller Williams, represented Barnhizer. Tim King seemingly represented Williams.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy’s District 24.
