A 49-unit four-story residential building is being eyed for a property located near Mount Olivet Cemetery about three miles east of downtown.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the project would unfold on a 3.9-acre site with an address of 1636 Lebanon Pike. Robert Berard, details about which the Post was unable to determine, owns the property, having paid $189,000 for it in 2014, Metro records show.

1636

1636 Lebanon Pike

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.