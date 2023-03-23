A 49-unit four-story residential building is being eyed for a property located near Mount Olivet Cemetery about three miles east of downtown.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the project would unfold on a 3.9-acre site with an address of 1636 Lebanon Pike. Robert Berard, details about which the Post was unable to determine, owns the property, having paid $189,000 for it in 2014, Metro records show.
Berard, who lives in Cottontown, will develop the site, according to Metro Councilmember Jeff Syracuse, in whose District 15 the property sits. Syracuse told the Post he supports the project, noting it fits well with the update to the community plan for Lebanon Pike that was instituted about five years ago.
“The community came together in 2018 and prepared for the growth that is headed this way from downtown with quality standards that are already working," Syracuse said. "This stretch of Lebanon Pike can both accommodate meaningful growth for housing, office and retail while also preserving the character of existing neighborhoods.”
An amendment to the specific plan rezoning is being sought (which would allow for a four-story building instead of three), with the Metro Planning Commission to vote on April 13.
Don Shanklin of Portland, Tenn., will serve as architect.
The site sits adjacent to a 6.2-acre property, at 1738 Lebanon Pike, on which Chicago-area-based Red Seal Homes plans a 52-unit development. Red Seal, which paid $1,225,000 for the property in mid-2022, is also in the permitting process for a residential project it plans at 1908 Lebanon Pike (read here).
Similarly, and also nearby at 1602 Lebanon Pike, construction continues (after a delayed start) on 79-unit residential building The Ontario (formerly The Somerset, read here), while Atlanta-based apartment development company Wood Partners is now underway at 1301 Lebanon Pike with apartment complex Alta City View. Wood paid $9.76 million for that property in August 2022 (read here).
