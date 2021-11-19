A project appears to be slated for the 12South site offering buildings long home to 21st Century Christian Publishing Company and Bookstore.
According to a Metro document, Nashville-based Laulima Development LLC seemingly will undertake the project, which will include a two-story commercial building. The 0.95-acre site is located between Paris and Dallas avenues with an address of 2809 12th Ave. S.
Dallas-based Titan Development Company owns the property, having paid $10.6 million for it in October (read here).
21st Century Christian Publishing Company and Bookstore — one of 12South's longest-standing businesses — still operates from the site and is planning to move in early 2022. The Post previously reported the future site of the business will be 2331 White Ave. in nearby Melrose (read about that property here).
Neither officials with Titan Development nor David Bouquillon, president of Laulima Development, could be reached for comment. The Post has been unable to determine if the existing buildings on the site will be incorporated into the future two-story building or if they will be demolished. Similarly, seemingly no image or other details have been released.
The Metro document notes Nashville-based Fulmer Lucas Engineering is participating in the effort. A grading permit is being sought.
