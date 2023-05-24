Screen Shot 2023-05-24 at 10.26.19 AM.png

Hillsboro Town Centre

 Courtesy of Transwestern, The Preston Partnership

Construction continues on an 22-story mixed-use building located adjacent to the retail strip center home to Bluebird Café in Green Hills.

Houston-based Transwestern Development Company is undertaking the development, with the future building to include retail and apartment spaces and rising on a 1.57-acre three-parcel site with addresses of 4094, 4100 and 4102 Hillsboro Pike. The name of the project is Hillsboro Town Centre.

Hillsboro Town Center.png

The Hillsboro Town Centre construction site
Screen Shot 2023-05-24 at 11.23.56 AM.png

464 Craighead St. as seen in 2020

Tags

My position with the Post has evolved since 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and The City Paper, after which I worked with both publications. The City Paper ceased operations in 2013, two years after I was named Post managing editor. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post.