Construction continues on an 22-story mixed-use building located adjacent to the retail strip center home to Bluebird Café in Green Hills.
Houston-based Transwestern Development Company is undertaking the development, with the future building to include retail and apartment spaces and rising on a 1.57-acre three-parcel site with addresses of 4094, 4100 and 4102 Hillsboro Pike. The name of the project is Hillsboro Town Centre.
A permit, valued at about $11.12 million, has been issued to allow for construction of the structure’s shell for the fifth floor deck up to the 22nd floor. The local office of Birmingham-based Hoar Construction is the general contractor for the project.
Transwestern paid $14.35 million the property in August 2022 (read more here).
Hillsboro Town Centre will rise about 265 feet, thus being Green Hills' tallest building if standing today. The current tallest is Vertis, which stands 230 feet and sits near the Transwestern site at the intersection of Hillsboro Pike and Richard Jones Road.
Being constructed on the site previously home to The Bradford Building, Hillsboro Town Centre will offer 82 studio residential units, 110 one-bedroom units, 72 two-bedroom unit and 10 three-bedroom units.
The local office of Kimley-Horn is providing land-planning and engineering services, with assistance from RaganSmith, I.C. Thomasson Associates Inc. (mechanical, electrical and plumbing), Structural Design (structural engineering) and MaRS (interior design). Dunwoody, Ga.-based The Preston Partnership is the architect and has undertaken the design of various Nashville buildings, including Adelicia in Midtown.
The project is being undertaken in Metro Councilmember Russ Pulley’s District 25.
Transwestern, which owns two suburban properties in the local market, ranks among the 20 largest (in terms of offices, employees, dollar value of holdings and/or revenues) privately held commercial real estate firms in the United States.
Fairgrounds-area property near Santa’s sells for $5.2M
A Fairgrounds Nashville-area property that sits adjacent to the site of Santa’s Pub has sold for $5.2 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The address is 464 Craighead St., with L&L Flooring and dog care facility Camp Bow Wow operating from the main building located on the property.
The new owner of the 3.22-acre property is a general partnership comprising two LLCs, one managed by Matthew McKinney and the other by Jeff Gaw. McKinney is co-owner of L&L Flooring, while Gaw is founder and principal of Nashville commercial real estate company Gaw Properties Inc.
The seller was Jerry Teal, who seemingly had held ownership (via various entities) in the property since 1980 and details about whom the Post was unable to determine.
Nashville's Jackson Builders will operate from the building located within the back portion of the property, Gaw said.
Santa’s Pub — considered one of Nashville’s most recognized dive bars — offers an address of 2225 Bransford Ave.
Gaw represented himself and McKinney, while Teal had not broker representation.
