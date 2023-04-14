Chattanooga-based Vision Hospitality Group has applied for a foundation permit related to its Hilton Tempo hotel planned for Midtown.
As the Post previously reported, the company is targeting a groundbreaking this month.
The 12-story 161-guest room hotel building will rise at 110 20th Ave. N., with a one-story modernist building on the 0.39-acre site accommodating John Hollis Pharmacy. That structure will require demolition.
And entity affiliate with Vision and Nashville-based hotel developer and real estate investor Roshan Patel paid $3.7 million for the property in January 2020.
Vision has enlisted Atlanta’s BCA Studios to handle architectural work.
This will be Nashville’s second Hilton Tempo, as New Orleans-based HRI Properties remains under construction at 127 Rosa Parks Blvd. with a building (now topped) to offer the hotel brand.
Vision Hospitality Group was founded in 1997 and has undertaken multiple hotel projects in eight states.
MDHA to vote on mixed-use project eyed for Main Street
Additional details are emerging related to a mixed-use $210 million two-phased project eyed for an East Nashville property.
As the Post recently reported, the project, if it materializes, will unfold on a 3.7-acre site at 800 Main St., home to retail building Eastside Station and owned via an LLC by Adam Leibowitz and Andy Neuman, co-founders of Double A Development.
Rise Investors is seeking for the site 379 apartments, 45,000 square feet of office space, 40,000 square feet of retail space, 316 parking spaces and one acre of outdoor/green space.
Rise will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on April 18 to seek concept plan approval. The site sits within MDHA’s Five Points Redevelopment District and, as such, requires DRC approval.
A multi-page document recently submitted to MDHA notes elevations of the various structures proposed.
The site’s existing three-story building — once home to a Bank of America data processing offices and to be demolished to accommodate the future project — accommodates East Nashville Self Storage, Yeast Nashville, Nashville Sweets, Encircle Acupuncture, Dance East and East Nashville Family Medicine, among other businesses.
Double A Development LLC acquired the property in 2008 for $3 million, Metro records show. A source said Rise Investors is expected to purchase the property this summer.
Uday Sehgal, Rise Investors’ managing partner said the plan is break ground in early 2024, pending Metro approvals. The company has enlisted Paris-based AW2 to design the buildings, with the global architectural firm having designed buildings in multiple countries located in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, the business publication notes.
The east side property sits within Metro Councilmember Brett Withers’ District 6.
"Over the years I have fielded several inquiries about the 800 Main property, and this proposal is by far the most exciting vision yet," Withers emailed the Post. "I hope that the MDHA Design Review Committee supports this concept plan.
Withers said previous proposals typically envisioned stacked new construction around the existing building, which tended to yield "awkward massings and a poor flow." In contrast, the Rise proposal, he said, removes what amounts to a central impediment and allows the site to offer interesting public spaces and ground-floor gathering places.
Withers said the tower height is offset by amenity-lined open spaces and would serve as the centerpiece for the Main Street corridor, adjacent to a bus stop on Main and planned bike lanes on Woodland Street.
"This proposal exceeds the Main Street revitalization expectations that were set by our community in the East Bank Redevelopment District," Withers said. "I wholeheartedly support this proposal and hope to see it finalized during the remaining months of my term."
