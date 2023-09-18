Efforts related to a high-end Marriott boutique hotel long slated for the North Gulch are progressing, as the Metro Planning Commission Downtown Code Design Review Committee recently approved some concept plan requests.

Specifically, the DRC approved a major modification to the future building’s step-back and an overall height modification — with the proposed building to be given 12 floors, and to offer some condominiums, more than originally planned.

Edition.png

Marriott Edition is seen on the right
Camden.png
signaturemusicrow-birdseye.png

Signature Music Row as seen facing 16th Avenue South