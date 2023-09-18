Efforts related to a high-end Marriott boutique hotel long slated for the North Gulch are progressing, as the Metro Planning Commission Downtown Code Design Review Committee recently approved some concept plan requests.
Specifically, the DRC approved a major modification to the future building’s step-back and an overall height modification — with the proposed building to be given 12 floors, and to offer some condominiums, more than originally planned.
As the Post reported in August and according to a permit application, the tower will stand 28 floors (a previous design had it at 16 with a 20-story version prior to that), 272 hotel rooms (it had been 280) and about 10,000 square feet of retail space (up from the previous 8,900). In addition, the building has been redesigned to offer 72 condominiums.
The luxury hotel will be located at 1101 Grundy St. and rise 355 feet. If standing today, it would rank among Nashville’s 20 to 25 tallest buildings, according to Nashville Post research.
As the Post reported in 2019, the building will house Marriott International Inc. brand Edition — a newer concept with a global presence courtesy of entrepreneur, hotelier and former Studio 54 co-founder Ian Schrager.
Marriott, Ian Schrager Co. and New York-based development firm Tidal Real Estate Partners will undertake the project, with the latter entity overseeing the effort and owning the land. Tidal officials could not be reached for contact regarding a groundbreaking date.
According to a release from 2019, Edition (stylized as “EDITION”) will offer five food and beverage outlets: a restaurant, a lobby bar, a swimming pool bar, a rooftop bar and terrace, and an entertainment venue. The hotel will also feature a wellness floor with a spa, a fitness center and an outdoor pool. The release does not note the average price for a room.
Tidal has enlisted Nashville architectural firm ESa for design work.
The building will rise one-half block south of Tidal’s 21-story residential high-rise 1111 Church St., with residents having begun moving into that building this month. In addition, Tidal and equity partner Access Industries plan a mixed-use tower to be located on 0.8 acres at 125 11th Ave. N. next to the soon-to-open Church Street high-rise.
In December 2021 Tidal paid $29.25 million for a two-parcel, 1.15-acre property with a main address of 114 George L. Davis Blvd. and on which a mixed-use building is being eyed.
Marriott offers an Edition portfolio of 15 operational hotels and seeks 30 by 2027, the company website notes. Open hotels are located in Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, London, Madrid, Miami Beach, New York (Madison Avenue and Times Square), Shanghai, Tampa and Tokyo, among other cities. Many of the hotels are five-star designated.
Read more here.
Mixed-use building project for The Nations advances
Houston-based Camden Property Trust has filed for multiple permits that will allow for construction of a mixed-use building in The Nations.
In June 2022, Camden paid $30 million for the site, which variously fronts Centennial Boulevard, Louisiana Avenue, 51st Avenue North and Tennessee Avenue.
The main address of the site is 5010 Tennessee Ave. The site also includes parcels with addresses of 1300 51st Ave. N., 5003 Louisiana Ave. and 4901-4903 Louisiana Ave., with the site offering a collective 3.82 acres. An adjacent building accommodating 51st Deli is not located within the overall footprint of the just-sold property.
Camden has enlisted Ojas Partners (Lizzy LeBleu) to handle the marketing and leasing of the future mixed-use building’s 6,090 square feet of retail space. The structure will offer 393 apartment units.
As the Post has reported, Camden is redeveloping the A+ Storage property in The Gulch with a 16-floors building with 498 apartment units and 7,000 to 8,000 square feet of ground-level retail (read here). The price tag for the project, to unfold at 909 Division St., is expected to be about $250 million.
The A+ Storage building recently was demolished.
Music Row building lands name, eyed for exterior sign
Exterior work on a Music Row mixed-use building is nearing completion, with the developer having filed for a wall sign permit and naming the structure Signature Music Row.
Chicago-based real estate development and investment company Speedwagon Capital Partners is reinventing the site with a six-story apartment building with some ground-level retail space and 105 apartments. The address of the future building (a segment of which will stand seven floors) is 1001 16th Ave. S.
Speedwagon paid $5.1 million for the property in mid-2019, according to Metro records.
According to the permit, the vertical wall sign will be about 40 feet tall and 5.5 feet wide. Nashville Signs Inc. will handle the job.
At one time, Speedwagon and Nashville-based real estate development company M Cubed Developments seemingly were going to partner on redeveloping the site with a hotel. Humphreys & Partners Architects of Dallas designed the building.
Other entities participating on the project, according to a document submitted to the Metro Public Works Department, include Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions (land-planning and civil engineering), Arizona-based HPLA Studio (landscape architect), Dallas-based Urban Structure (structural engineering) and Kentucky-based KLH Engineers (electrical, plumbing and mechanical).
Relatedly, Speedwagon in mid-2019 paid $5.12 million for some properties located south of downtown Nashville’s inner-interstate loop and near New Heights Brewing Co. Spanning about 1.2 acres, the two parcels have addresses of 915 and 919 Fifth Ave. S. and are to be reinvented with what Speedwagon, teaming with Nashville-based The Mainland Companies, calls the New Heights District.
Speedwagon also owns downtown’s six-story art deco Mastrapasqua Building at 814 Church St. and in which San Francisco-based hospitality company Sonder USA Inc. offers 45 hotel-esque units.
Read more here.