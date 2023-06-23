Images have been released related to a hotel project slated for an East Bank property about two blocks south of Topgolf — with the development team now seeking Metro approval.
Atlanta-based RevPAR Development and Chattanooga’s Emerge Hospitality Group are planning a Residence Inn by Marriott for the site, with an address of 206 N. First St. Via PBS EB Nashville LLC, the two affiliated entities paid $4.2 million for the 0.82-acre property, which is located adjacent to a former Goodwill Industries property and across the street from craft beer business Barrique Brewing Co.
As the Post recently reported, the 15-story hotel building will offer 235 rooms and, according to a multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, 8,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
Atlanta-based Elevate Architecture Studio is the architect.
City Now Next was the first local publication to publish the images.