An image has been submitted to the Metro Planning Department related to a hotel planned for River North, the future Oracle campus.
As the Post recently reported, Atlanta-based RevPAR Development and Chattanooga-headquartered Emerge Hospitality Group paid $7 million for the 0.41-acre site, located at 611 Cowan St.
The sale price is the equivalent of about $17 million per acre, believed to be the high mark for River North. In October 2021, for comparison, GBT paid about $16.21 million per acre ($60 million total) for 3.7 acres
RevPAR has enlisted Atlanta-based Elevate Architecture Studio for design work and the local office of Raleigh-based Kimley Horn and Associates for land-planning and engineering duties.
As proposed, the future building on Cowan will rise 17 floors and offer 204 rooms, ground-level restaurant space and a rooftop bar, according to a Metro document.
The latest major permit has been issued related to Modera McGavock, a 29-floor mixed-use tower for which construction remains underway in The Gulch.
The permit is valued at about $39 million and references the future building’s shell. The issuing follows a permit, valued at $52.7 million, that was issued in October 2022 and allows for construction of the general tower frame.
Boca Raton, Florida-based Mill Creek Residential is undertaking the project, having paid $18.5 million for the Gulch site in April 2022.
Modera McGavock will offer about 400 residential units and roughly 13,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on a 0.79-acre site with addresses of 1212, 1214 and 1218 McGavock St.
Atlanta-based Cooper Carry is the architect, with the tower to rise about 310 feet. For comparison, the L&C Tower rises almost 410 feet. Nashville-based landscape architecture firm Hawkins Partners is also participating.
Previously, seller and hotelier Rajesh Aggarwal (who created Good Health Management Partnership) had planned Hotel Broadway on the site.
Mill Creek often uses “Modera” with its projects. For example, the company has both Modera Gulch and Modera Germantown under construction locally. According to the company's website, Mill Creek has more than 100 "Modera" buildings across the country.
