An image has been submitted related to the future building to house a Prince’s Hot Chicken slated for a North Nashville site located about three blocks east of the Tennessee State University campus.
According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Henry A. Watkins Jr. and The Larkin Group will design the 5,470-square-foot building, to offer an address of 2609 Jefferson St.
As the Post recently reported, the restaurant will seemingly replace the Prince’s that opened in 1989 on Ewing Drive in North Davidson County. That business closed in mid-2019 after a car slammed into the building accommodating what many consider an institution of the local food and beverage scene.
Since the closure, Prince’s Hot Chicken has operated near the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Nolensville Pike in South Davidson County, at a food truck stationed at Yee-Haw Brewing brewery and distillery in SoBro, and at downtown’s Fifth + Broadway.
Located just off of Dickerson Pike, the Ewing Street Prince’s location was a destination for hot chicken lovers and food television shows.
According to Metro records, Mario Hambrick and Greg Sanford own the property to eventually offer the Prince's building. Hambrick, who owns Free At Last Bail Bonds, has been involved with Prince’s for years.
The Post was unable to determine an opening date for the future Prince’s.
MDHA committee defers vote on three projects
The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee has deferred voting on three proposed projects, including a mixed-use building eyed for an East Nashville site located near Five Points.
To be located on a two-parcel site, with a primary address of 730 Main St., the six-story building has been designed with 56 residential units and ground-level retail space (1,510 square feet) and restaurant space (3,933 square feet).
As the Post reported in April 2022, Nashville-based Richland Building Partners, led by Chris Barnhizer, owns the property and will undertake the redevelopment of the site with what is called 714 Main Street. Via an LLC, Barnhizer acquired the two parcels for $4 million in December 2021, Metro records show.
Barnhizer has hired Nashville-based Smith Gee Studio to handle architectural work.
The MDHA DRC on Tuesday deferred voting on the concept plan (read here). In addition, the committee deferred voting on the concept plans of projects eyed for The Gulch and East Nashville: Craig’s, an American cuisine restaurant to take space in the building previously accommodating restaurant The Chef & I and with an address of 611 Ninth Ave. S.; and MDHA’s Boscobel V & VI, a project to include both a multi-floor, multi-family building and townhomes (read about both here).
Effort advances to develop Midtown site
Plans for a mixed-use building eyed for a Midtown property located near Jack Cawthon’s Bar-B-Que seemingly are moving forward.
According to documents filed with the Metro Codes Department, a utilities easement is being sought. This follows the development team’s having filed documents in May 2022 (also with the Metro Codes Department) related to the basic plan for the seven-parcel property, with a main address of 301 15th Ave. N. That document noted the site is being eyed for a seven-story structure to offer 179 apartments and three retail spaces (read more here).
Q&A Holdings GP (Ashley Quinn and Nick Adler), which is affiliated with locally based BNA Investments, seemingly will undertake the development. The group paid $5 million for the roughly 0.90 acres in October 2021, while also having landed a $4.02 million loan from InsBank.
Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is handling land-planning and engineering duties for the future seven-story building project, according to both documents.
Neither Quinn nor Adler could not be reach for comment regarding additional details, and it is unclear if a rendering has been created.
Nearby, Isle of Palm, S.C.-based Woodfield Development nears completion of construction on a two-building apartment project at 1600 Patterson St. Similarly, Nashville-based development company Chartwell Residential is eyeing a seven-parcel property located in the 1600 block of State St. for a residential building.