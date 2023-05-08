An image has been submitted related to the future building to house a Prince’s Hot Chicken slated for a North Nashville site located about three blocks east of the Tennessee State University campus.

According to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, Henry A. Watkins Jr. and The Larkin Group will design the 5,470-square-foot building, to offer an address of 2609 Jefferson St.

Future Jefferson Street Prince's Hot Chicken building
Boscobel V and VI
Craig's Nashville

