A new image has been released for the first tower a Vancouver-based company plans for a multiple-building development in Midtown.
A fall groundbreaking is still eyed for the tower, which will rise about 520 feet, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department. As such, the building would be Midtown’s tallest if currently standing, eclipsing the taller (about 405 feet) of Broadwest’s two high-rises.
Bosa Properties Inc. subsidiary IPB Properties will undertake the three-tower project, to sit at the southeast corner of the intersection of Church Street and 15th Avenue North.
The project will be undertaken in two phases, the first of which includes a residential tower with an anticipated 444 rental units, 34,000-square feet of amenities (including a coworking space, outdoor pool deck, fitness space, dog wash and media room) and 13,500 square feet of leasable commercial space.
Nashville’s Hastings Architecture is handling design for the IPB project.
IPB Properties will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Sept. 14 to seek final site plan approval.
“We’re thrilled to officially put down roots in the great city of Nashville,” David McCutcheon, IPB Properties vice president, said in a July release. “Using a local lens is a core part of how we do business. From the moment we first visited this market, we knew it was special and brimming with opportunity.”
This will be the second U.S. project for IPB Properties, which also developed a Seattle site with REN, a high-rise apartment building it manages.
Founded 35 years ago, Bosa Properties has undertaken development of sites that offers buildings with a collective 20,000 residences and 5 million square feet of commercial space under management.
See a previous image and read more here.
On-site work looms for Gulch project slated for Division
Full-scale work looms on a mixed-use tower at the site of a Gulch storage building
Houston-based Camden Property Trust is planning the project for 909 Division St. In early February, the company received Downtown Code Design Review Committee approval for the project.
According to a permit application (which, once finalized, will allow for the razing of a suburban-style building home to A+Storage on the site), a grading permit has been issued.
In December 2021, Camden paid $36 million for the 1.99-acre property — 24 months after it sold for $25 million to Chicago-based LG Development Group. LG Development Group had planned a 16-story building to offer office, residential and parking components.
With a cost to undertake of about $250 million, Camden Gulch will offer 16 floors (about 240 feet tall), with 480 apartment units and 7,000 to 8,000 square feet of ground-level retail.
Will Smith, Camden vice president of real estate investments, told the Post in March 2022 that groundbreaking could commence first quarter 2023, pending Metro approvals and permits.
Nashville architectural firm Hastings is designing the building, the exterior for which will primarily offer brick and glass. Hastings co-designed, with Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects, mixed-use building Terrazzo, which is located near the 909 Division site.
Camden did not need Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee, as its property is located just outside the agency's nearest redevelopment district.
The building will sit within Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell’s District 19.
Camden in June 2021 paid $185.1 million for Midtown mixed-use high-rise Element Music Row (located at 1515 Demonbreun St.). That price was the equivalent of a then-record $429,460 per residence.
According to its website, Camden Property Trust owns approximately 165 apartment developments with a collective 59,000-plus residential units. Founded in 1981, the publicly traded company reported revenues of about $1.04 billion in late 2022.
Read more here.
Music Row hotel Motif set to open in November
The developers of the Music Row site once home to the iconic United Artists Tower have announced that all-suites hotel Motif on Music Row will open in November.
With an address of 50 Music Square W., Motif offer 133 rooms.
A release notes Motif offers one-, two- and three-bedroom suites, a second-story rooftop pool with cabanas, fitness center, yoga studio, valet parking, a dog-washing station and 3,800 square feet of ground-level retail space suitable for a restaurant and bar.
An investor and development group overseen by hoteliers Jay Patel and Andy Bhakta has undertaken the project.
Nashville’s Triumph Hospitality will manage the hotel, the building for which is seven stories.
“Motif will be an amazing addition to Nashville’s thriving hospitality industry,” Katie Schultz, Triumph president of sales, said in the release. “We are excited to introduce a product that falls between a traditional hotel room and a short-term rental. The apartment style suites give travelers the space they would enjoy in an Airbnb with the cleanliness and service guarantees that they enjoy in a hotel.”
Nashville’s Manuel Zeitlin Architects designed the building with vehicular access from both Chet Atkins Place and 17th Avenue South (Music Square West).
The site previously accommodated the nine-story octagon-shaped United Artists Tower, which was razed in 2019. Opened in 1974 and then owned by some members of Elvis Presley backup band The Jordanaires, the quirky UAT provided office and recording studio space.
Of note, Patel is still planning to redevelop the Midtown site once home to Louise Douglas Apartments, with a main address of at 2221 Elliston Place, with a six-story Holiday Inn Express. That project stalled due to COVID-19 factors and is awaiting permits, he told the Post.
Read more here.