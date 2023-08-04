A new image has been released for the first tower a Vancouver-based company plans for a multiple-building development in Midtown.

A fall groundbreaking is still eyed for the tower, which will rise about 520 feet, according to a document submitted to the Metro Planning Department. As such, the building would be Midtown’s tallest if currently standing, eclipsing the taller (about 405 feet) of Broadwest’s two high-rises.

909 Division
Motif on Music Row