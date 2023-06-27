The 125-year-old-plus SoBro building previously housing pop culture-influenced bar Headquarters Beercade is slated for demolition.

A permit, valued at $44,785, has been issued to allow for the razing. Nashville’s Tiny’s Construction will handle the job.

Teaser.png

114 Second Ave. S. as seen in 2019
Screen Shot 2023-06-27 at 12.51.53 PM.png

5 City Blvd