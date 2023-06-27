The 125-year-old-plus SoBro building previously housing pop culture-influenced bar Headquarters Beercade is slated for demolition.
A permit, valued at $44,785, has been issued to allow for the razing. Nashville’s Tiny’s Construction will handle the job.
The issuing of the permit follows veteran Nashville real estate investor Frank May having paid $3.95 million for the building earlier this month (read here).
Once accommodating the long-closed Ace of Clubs night spot and located at 114 Second Ave. S. on 0.11 acres, the two-story brick building is believed to have been constructed in the late-1800s and is one of Nashville’s few remaining structures of that era, according to Metro Historical Commission (MHC) records.
As early as 1883, the building housed Shryer & Alford Sale & Feed. In August 2022, the Metro Historic Zoning Commission voted to allow for the demolition of the structure after MHC staff noted the building’s severe structural deficiencies.
May also owns an adjacent property located at 120 Second Ave. S. In 2017, he planned Broadway Lofts, a six-story hotel-esque building, for the raw land. That effort failed to materialize.
Headquarters Beercade, which opened in mid-2017 and closed in May, offered free-to-play vintage video games and pinball machines.
The building has accommodated multiple dance clubs and ultra-lounges, including Bar Nashville, Indulge, Seen and Fuel. Long-time locals will recall Ace of Clubs, a live music and dance venue that opened in 1989 and operated from the space until 1998. The nightclub was one of downtown’s most popular after-dark hangouts during its time.
Residential project planned for city’s west side
Nashville’s Guerrier Development is planning a residential development for a West Nashville site located near Charlotte Avenue.
According to a site plan document submitted to the Metro Planning Department, the 24-unit building will sit on a 2.91-acre site at 408 American Road. An Aldi grocery store is located nearby.
Guerrier Development has enlisted Franklin’s Consortium for design duties and Nashville’s Dale and Associates for land-planning and civil engineering work.
A permit application notes the construction cost is estimated at about $50.9 million.
Relatedly, Guerrier Development is still seeking to develop a West Nashville site, located at 5915 Charlotte Pike and about four blocks from the 408 American Road property, with a mixed-use building to offer condominiums and retail space.
Guerrier Development, which paid $2 million for the multi-parcel site in June 2021, drew headlines in mid-2021 when it announced plans for amusement park Storyville Gardens. However, the company has yet to acquire a site for that project.
“Storyville is in full force pre-development mode,” DeLisa Guerrier told the Post in early May.
One City project developer lands $22.58M permit
A major permit has been issued related to the ongoing construction of a 15-story mixed-use building at One City.
The structure, to be called 5 City Blvd and to be the tallest at the West Nashville site, will offer about 345,000 square feet of office space, about 18,000 square feet of ground-level retail and restaurant space, and roughly 900 parking spaces that will service the users of multiple One City businesses.
The permit is valued at about $22.58 million, with its issuing having followed a permit valued at $34.45 million being issued in March (read here).
The address of the future tower will be 5 City Blvd. at the intersection of City Avenue and City Boulevard.
Chicago-based Convexity Properties owns the 2.17-acre property, having paid $11.7 million for it in October 2021. The site is bordered by Charlotte Avenue on the north, City Avenue on the east, City Boulevard on the south and the site of future apartment building Haven at Charlotte on the west.
The Convexity website lists a fall 2024 completion. The architect is Chicago-based Goettsch Partners, with the local office of JE Dunn to serve as general contractor.
5 City Blvd will rise about 200 feet, making it one of Nashville’s tallest buildings located west of 31st Avenue.