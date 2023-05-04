The development team now under construction with a Hyatt Caption hotel building for the Gulch site last home to bar Whiskey Kitchen has landed a permit for foundation work.
The permit is valued at about $912,000. An entity affiliated with Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co., which is undertaking the project, recently landed a $58 million loan from Truist Bank.
The 12-story boutique hotel building will rise at 118 12th Ave. S. at the intersection of 12th Avenue South and McGavock Street.
The Ragland-affiliated owner/developer (which includes C.B. Ragland President Michael Hayes) paid $5 million for the property in 2021. Nashville-based Hastings Architecture is handling design of the building, with Civil Site Design Group, also locally based, overseeing engineering and land-planning efforts. The future building will feature a restaurant space at the corner of 12th and McGavock and four levels of below-grade parking, the permit notes.
Hyatt Caption is a relatively new Hyatt concept targeting millennials who advocate minimalism and the simple living movement. The first Hyatt Caption opened on Beale Street in Memphis.
Relatedly, a C.B. Ragland-affiliated entity developed the SoBro site home to a Hyatt Centric hotel on Molloy Street between Second and Third avenues south.
Lipscomb buys additional campus-area property
Lipscomb has paid about $469,550 for a campus-area property, the latest in a series of real estate deals the university has undertaken.
The Green Hills property is located at 1100 Maplehurst Ave. and offers a single-family home. It sits adjacent to the site of the Lipscomb Academy Athletic Complex.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the sellers were five individuals who paid $282,000 for the property in early 2010, Metro records show, and details about whom the Post was unable to determine.
Of note, the sellers bought the property from Lipscomb in 1997 for $98,000.
According to Metro records, Lipscomb also owns four other properties located on the north side of Maplehurst Avenue, the most recent of which (1108 Maplehurst) it acquired in 2019. The university does not own three adjacent properties on the street’s north side (1103-1104-1106 Maplehurst).
The transaction follows Lipscomb having paid approximately $3.26 million in February for a small home at 1602 Glen Echo Road. The seller in that deal was RER Partnership, with which the university has undertaken multiple deals the past few years (read more here).
RER Partnership includes multiple members of Nashville’s Church family. Register of Deeds documents note RER offers an address that is shared with Green Hills-based auto insurance company Church & Associates, led by Bruce Church. Steve Church is also a member of the partnership.
Lipscomb officials have declined to comment on their multiple property acquisitions.
