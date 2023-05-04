The development team now under construction with a Hyatt Caption hotel building for the Gulch site last home to bar Whiskey Kitchen has landed a permit for foundation work.

The permit is valued at about $912,000. An entity affiliated with Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Co., which is undertaking the project, recently landed a $58 million loan from Truist Bank.

DF_CaptionbyHyattNashville-1.jpg

Hyatt Caption
1662179058_HyattCaptionApril302023.thumb.jpeg.80a577bd1af10e0bc03a42d05ec85729.jpeg

The Hyatt Caption construction site as seen from 12th Avenue and looking east

