A Texas company looking to develop a Division Street site in The Gulch with a mixed-use tower has released images for a building it plans for the commercial epicenter of The Nations

Camden main.png

Camden Nations
Camden 2.png

Camden Nations

Houston-based Camden Property Trust in June 2022 paid $30 million for the prominent site (read here), which variously fronts Centennial Boulevard, Louisiana Avenue, 51st Avenue North and Tennessee Avenue.

Pinnacle.png

The Nashville Yards office building to be anchored by Pinnacle Financial Partners
AEG.png

The entertainment component of Nashville Yards

