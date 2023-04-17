A Texas company looking to develop a Division Street site in The Gulch with a mixed-use tower has released images for a building it plans for the commercial epicenter of The Nations
Houston-based Camden Property Trust in June 2022 paid $30 million for the prominent site (read here), which variously fronts Centennial Boulevard, Louisiana Avenue, 51st Avenue North and Tennessee Avenue.
The main address of the site is 5010 Tennessee Ave. The site also includes parcels with addresses of 1300 51st Ave. N., 5003 Louisiana Ave. and 4901-4903 Louisiana Ave., with the site offering a collective 3.82 acres. An adjacent building accommodating 51st Deli is not located within the overall footprint of the just-sold property.
Camden has enlisted Ojas Partners (Lizzy LeBleu) to handle the marketing and leasing of the future mixed-use building’s 6,090 square feet of retail space. The structure will offer 393 apartment units.
As the Post has reported, Camden will reinvent the A+ Storage property in The Gulch with a 16-floors building with 498 apartment units and 7,000 to 8,000 square feet of ground-level retail (read here). The price tag for the project, to unfold at 909 Division St., is expected to be about $250 million.
Will Smith, Camden vice president, could not be reached for comment regarding a groundbreaking date.
The Nations property sits within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts’ District 20.
Permit issued for concert hall component of Nashville Yards
Work continues at the entertainment district component of Nashville Yards, with a permit valued at about $16 million having been issued related to the mixed-use development’s live music venue.
The entertainment district in which the performance venue will be located is being undertaken as a joint venture between Southwest Value Partners (SWVP), the San Diego-based owner and developer of the 18-acre Nashville Yards site, and Los Angeles-based AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group).
The permit notes the live music venue will have a 5,000-person capacity (previous reports noted 4,000). The address is 140 10th Ave. N.
The AEG/SWVP component of the overall Nashville Yards site will include, in addition to the concert hall, a mixed-use office building (to be anchored by Pinnacle Financial Partners and now on about the 15th floor), two residential towers and a below-grade parking/podium structure.
The entertainment district will include, in addition to the live music venue, an eight-screen cinema; food, beverage and shopping offerings; and open spaces and plazas.
