Efforts to develop a SoBro site with a 24-story mixed-use tower are moving forward, as the company behind the planned project has released some updated images and schematics.

Washington, D.C.-based Douglas Development Corp. seeks to undertake the project at 522 Fourth Ave. S. and on a collective 0.78 acres. The high-rise will offer six retail spaces and 525 apartments (150 studios, 314 one-bedroom units and 61 two-bedroom residences). A fitness center, swimming pool, dog-washing room and 277-space structured garage are planned.

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.