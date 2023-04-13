Efforts to develop a SoBro site with a 24-story mixed-use tower are moving forward, as the company behind the planned project has released some updated images and schematics.
Washington, D.C.-based Douglas Development Corp. seeks to undertake the project at 522 Fourth Ave. S. and on a collective 0.78 acres. The high-rise will offer six retail spaces and 525 apartments (150 studios, 314 one-bedroom units and 61 two-bedroom residences). A fitness center, swimming pool, dog-washing room and 277-space structured garage are planned.
A multi-page document submitted to the Metro Planning Department notes the retail spaces will face Fourth Avenue, Lea Avenue and Almond Street. Vehicular access will be via an existing alley located on the north side of the future structure. A small “pet park” will be located at the intersection of the alley and Almond Street, the document notes.
As the Post previously reported, the exterior design of the building would be distinctive — offering a significant percentage of corrugated metal panels and cementitious panels. Baltimore-based Fillat + Architecture is handling design work, with Nashville-based Barge Design Solutions (engineering and land-planning) also to participate.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on May 25 to request final site plan approval. The Metro Downtown Code Design Review Committee approved bonus height for the building in October 2022.
Douglas Development acquired two of the site’s parcels for $7 million in December 2021 in a transaction that was the equivalent of about $18.4 million an acre and roughly $423 per foot, two of the highest such marks for Nashville at the time. The company already owned the 532 Fourth Ave. S. parcel, having paid $4,525,000 for that property in December 2020.