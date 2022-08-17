A West Nashville commercial building home to auto repair shop Midas and located near the Highway 70/100 split has sold for $3,475,000.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with Palmetto Capital Group. That company offers offices in Georgia, Florida and Nashville and focuses on investing in suburban retail buildings, according to its website.

6015

6015 Highway 100 as seen in 2019

