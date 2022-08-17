A West Nashville commercial building home to auto repair shop Midas and located near the Highway 70/100 split has sold for $3,475,000.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC affiliated with Palmetto Capital Group. That company offers offices in Georgia, Florida and Nashville and focuses on investing in suburban retail buildings, according to its website.
The seller was an LLC that, via related entities, has owned the 0.54-acre property since 1999. At the time, a related group of individuals paid about $1.23 million for it, Metro records show.
Located near the Belle Meade city limits, the address of the just-sold property is 6015 Highway 100.
Thomasville National Bank in Georgia has provided the new owner with a roughly $3.61 million, a separate document notes.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
Sitting adjacent to the just-sold building is a structure home to a Sherwin-Williams Paint store and that changed ownership hands in July 2020 in a deal involving locally based H.G. Hill Realty Company (read here).
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
