A Philadelphia company known for investing in large-scale residential and commercial real estate projects has paid $2.72 million for Wedgewood-Houston property on which a mixed-use building is eyed — with an image now available.
The Arden Group bought the property from an LLC associated with St. Louis-based Ridgehouse Capital, which paid $3.2 million for the property in early 2020.
Officials with The Arden Group and Ridgehouse Capital could not be reached for comment regarding a start date, but the two seemingly will be equity partners in the development, with the latter overseeing the process.
The 1.22-acre site is located on the south side of Wedgewood Avenue and less than one block east of Interstate 65. It has an address of 661 Wedgewood.
Ridgehouse bought the property from an entity affiliated with Britnie Turner, founder and CEO of Nashville-based Aerial. In 2015, Turner was targeting a fall groundbreaking for Wedgewood Lofts, a five-story building that would have feature 150 apartments and ground-level retail space.
Ridgehouse has enlisted Missouri-based VE Design Group to handle architectural duties, with St. Louis-based Mission Constructors seemingly the construction manager. Ridgehouse is planning a six-story building with 150 apartments and more than 3,000 feet of retail/office space. It will feature a rooftop swimming pool and courtyard. The Ridgehouse website refers to the building as WeHo Nashville.
Both a foundation permit and a construction permit have been applied for, suggesting a groundbreaking looms.
The Post could not determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
