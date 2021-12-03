A mixed-use project planned for East Nashville is taking a step forward, with a Jan. 13 Metro Planning Commission meeting slated for final site plan approval.
Veteran local developer Bill Barkley, owner of City Development LLC, and Newport Beach, California-based Emerald Asset Management Company own the property via Foster Street Partners LLC and are planning the project, to be undertaken in McFerrin Park at 515 Foster St.
Specifically, Barkley and Emerald Asset Management are envisioning a mixed-use development that would involve incorporating an existing warehouse with retail and creative office space and adding an 11-story building with five levels of parking and six floors of apartments, according to the document submitted to Metro.
Previous media reports in 2020 (read here) had the owners seeking approval of what could have been a more large-scale project. A source who asked to go unnamed said that iteration was never finalized.
The 7.2-acre property is home to a late-1880s building (the warehouse to be adaptively reused) that once housed Nashville Pottery & Pipe Works.
Manuel Zeitlin Architects, EOA Architects, Hawkins Partners Inc. (land planner) and Barge Cauthen & Associates (engineering) are participating in the project. Each is locally based.
Barkley, who could not be reached for comment, and Emerald Management acquired the property in August 2019 via the LLC for $6 million, according to Metro records.
Perhaps best known for his work in the early 2000s in The Gulch and his assisting in early planning for what would evolve as Northwestern Mutual and Boyle Investment's Capitol View (in the North Gulch), Barkley most recently undertook the effort to develop the downtown site home to the 169-room Dream Nashville Hotel at 210 Fourth Ave. N.
