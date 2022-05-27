The effort to reinvent a Centennial Park-area property that partly offers the building accommodating live music venue and dive bar Springwater with a residential building seemingly has been scrapped.
In June 2020, the Post cited a Metro Water Department document noting a 25-unit building to be called Centennial Flats was tentatively planned for the property, with a main address of 2701 Poston Ave. and located within the West End corridor.
A partnership owns the parcel and two adjacent parcels. Robert Terry, owner of local real estate company The Terry Co., is part of the partnership, with the three-parcel property having been in the Terry family since 1974, according to Metro records.
Terry could not be reached for comment; however, a source who asked to go unnamed said the development will not unfold.
The parcel offers a surface parking lot and, as noted, the building (pictured) home to both Springwater Supper Club and Lounge and Red’s 615 Kitchen, a hot chicken-focused restaurant that opened in May 2020 in the space previously home to Hog Heaven. Both have an address of 115 27th Ave. N. (which is the same site as 2701 Poston Ave.).
As the Post previously reported, Terry had enlisted Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group to assist in land planning and engineering duties. At the time, it was unclear if the proposed building would have risen solely on the surface lot or would have required demolition of the existing building.
The gravel surface lot partially wraps the Springwater building, with a McDonald's located on an adjacent property and fronting West End Avenue.
