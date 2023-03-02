Plans are progressing related to a mixed-use tower eyed for the Midtown property home to recording facility OmniSound Studios.
As the Post reported in April 2022, Boca Raton-based Waypoint Residential had been planning a 32-floor building to offer 143 one-bedroom units, 77 two-bedroom residences and 14,000 square feet of commercial space.
The two-parcel property has addresses of 1806-1808 Division St. and covers 0.34 acres. It accommodates two one-story modernist buildings.
A document recently filed with the Metro Planning Department shows the tower is now planned for a maximum of 25 floors, with the project to “incorporate elements of the existing recording studio,” though it is unclear if the building housing OmniSound Studios would remain on the site. The document notes a parking garage will be included and does not reference a number of residential units or offer a detailed rendering.
An application requesting a specific plan rezoning has been filed with the Metro Planning Department.
It is unclear if Waypoint is still seeking the project. Mainly focused on suburban garden-style apartment development and ownership, Waypoint offers a website showing a portfolio of more than 100 properties. The company apparently owns no Nashville property, though it bought and sold The Point at Waterford Crossing in 2014 and 2016, respectively.
Sounds Perfect LLC owns the Division Street property, having acquired it for $700,000 in 2007, according to Metro records. The LLC is affiliated with Billy Austin and, seemingly, Texas-based Sue Caperton and Steve Caperton, who owned the OmniSound Studios business, according to state records, as of 2022.
OmniSound Studios began operations in 1986 and has been involved with albums by Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton and Kenny Chesney, among others, according to its website.
Of note, Marty Robbins, a deceased country and western singer and multi-instrumentalist, acquired the property in 1978 for $105,000, according to Metro records. During his career, Robbins recorded 52 studio albums and had 100 singles. He died in 1982 of heart complications.
The Capertons originally listed the property for sale for $4.25 million, as the Post reported in October 2019. It remains unclear if the owner will relocate the studio once the property sells.
The 1806-1808 Division site is zoned to allow for a mixed-use building of up to 15 floors or a maximum of 20 stories if music-related uses are incorporated via the Metro Planning Department’s Music Row Vision Plan.
Over the years, the diminutive OmniSound buildings have been engulfed by taller structures, including Embassy Suites, Bristol on Broadway and Kenect Nashville.