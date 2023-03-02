Plans are progressing related to a mixed-use tower eyed for the Midtown property home to recording facility OmniSound Studios.

As the Post reported in April 2022, Boca Raton-based Waypoint Residential had been planning a 32-floor building to offer 143 one-bedroom units, 77 two-bedroom residences and 14,000 square feet of commercial space.

Midtown

