Brentwood-based GBT Realty has paid about $2.61 million for a Midtown property located near Vanderbilt University on which it plans a mixed-use tower, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Relatedly, the company has issued a release noting the 27-story high-rise will be called The Sinclair and is eyeing a fourth quarter 2022 groundbreaking. The project would also include adjacent parcels.
Once home to Joy's Flowers and with an address of 2412 West End Ave., the just-sold building sits next to the structure home to Emma’s Flowers and Gifts. It has accommodated a Mediterranean restaurant and shares a backside with the building accommodating Rotier’s restaurant. The buildings are located near the Elliston Place and West End Avenue split.
A partnership that includes local real estate investor Truitt Ellis was the seller of the 0.10-acre property, having acquired it in December 2012 for $800,000, according to Metro records. Ellis developed the Hillsboro-West End site now home to Fairfax Flats (read here).
Matt Eads, a senior associate with Brookside Properties and one of the property's owners, handled the sale of the 2412 West End Ave. site GBT just acquired.
GBT has under contract the properties last home to Rotier’s and Emma's. It paid $8.1 million in December 2020 for the art deco building located at 2416 West End Ave. and last home to a Rite Aid store (read here). The company has not announced when it will close on the purchase of those two properties.
Earlier this year, GBT announced plans for the tower (pictured), to be bathed in glass and offer a neo-art deco design (read here). The skyscraper will include residential units and ground-level commercial space and will rise approximately 375 feet. If standing today, the Gresham Smith-designed building would be the tallest in Nashville located west of 21st Avenue and would loom large over nearby Centennial Park. For comparison, the Gothic collegiate high-rise on the Vanderbilt University campus stands about 300 feet.
The release issued Thursday notes GBT Realty will spend up to $1.25 million on offsite public improvements related to The Sinclair, including a pathway along the eastern section of Centennial Park and safety and accessibility improvements on nearby intersections.
“We’re proud of the close coordination and collaboration we’ve had with neighboring stakeholders, city officials and Metro Councilmember Brandon Taylor to move The Sinclair forward,” Fiona Haulter, GBT senior vice president of development, said in the release. “This will not only be an iconic development for Nashville with original design that is inspiring and distinct, but it will greatly enhance and connect the community it is located within. We’re excited to have full entitlements to advance our work and ultimately prepare for construction.”
The just-sold property was home, in part, to Gyros Kitchen Greek Cafe & Taverna, with the café having operated from within a basic building that seemingly was added in 1955 to the façade of what had a been a large early-20th-century single-family home, the type of which was commonplace in Midtown until the 1950s and ’60s. The aforementioned Joy's Flowers now operates at 400 Gallatin Ave.
