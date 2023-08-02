Plans for a high-end Marriott boutique hotel long slated for the North Gulch have been altered — with the now-proposed building to be given 12 extra floors and to offer some condominiums.
According to a permit application, the tower will stand 28 floors (a previous design had it at 16 with a 20-story version prior to that), 272 hotel rooms (it had been 280) and about 10,000 square feet of retail space (up from the previous 8,900).
In addition, the building has been redesigned to offer 72 condominiums.
The luxury hotel will be located at 1101 Grundy St. and rise 355 feet. If standing today, it would rank among Nashville’s 20 to 25 tallest buildings, according to Nashville Post research.
Tidal declined to offer a groundbreaking date.
As the Post reported in 2019 (read here), the building will house Marriott International Inc. brand Edition — a newish concept with a global presence courtesy of entrepreneur, hotelier and former Studio 54 co-founder Ian Schrager.
Marriott, Ian Schrager Co. and New York-based development firm Tidal Real Estate Partners will undertake the project, with the latter entity overseeing the effort and owning the land.
According to a release from 2019, Edition (stylized as “EDITION”) will offer five food and beverage outlets: a restaurant, a lobby bar, a swimming pool bar, a rooftop bar and terrace, and an entertainment venue. The hotel will also feature a wellness floor with a spa, a fitness center and an outdoor pool. The release does not note the average price for a room.
Flank has enlisted Nashville-based architectural firm ESa for design work. The team will be seeking bonus height for the high-rise, with a Sept. 14 date scheduled with the Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee.
The building will rise one-half block south of Tidal’s 21-story residential high-rise 1111 Church St., construction on which is nearing completion (with a September opening). In addition, Tidal and equity partner Access Industries plan a mixed-use tower to be located on 0.8 acres at 125 11th Ave. N. next to the soon-to-open Church Street high-rise (read here).
Relatedly, and in December 2021, Tidal paid $29.25 million for a two-parcel, 1.15-acre property with a main address of 114 George L. Davis Blvd. and on which a mixed-use building is being eyed (read here).
Marriott offers an Edition portfolio of 15 operational hotels and seeks 30 by 2027, the company website notes. Open hotels are located in Abu Dhabi, Barcelona, London, Madrid, Miami Beach, New York (Madison Avenue and Times Square), Shanghai, Tampa and Tokyo, among other cities. Many of the hotels are five-star designated.