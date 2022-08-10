A mixed-use building seemingly is being considered for a distinctive triangle-shaped Pie Town property located near beverage retailer Frugal MacDoogal.
Topographically elevated and sitting at the western base of the Division Street Connector viaduct, the property offers an address of 630 Division St.
According to a permit application, the future building would offer one one-bedroom residence, two three-bedroom units and a bar with 70 seats.
Nashville attorney Jim Higgins and Candace Higgins own the 0.09-acre property, having paid $650,000 for it in mid-2021, according to Metro records. Jim Higgins could not be reached for comment.
Nearby, Fogg Street Investments Partners owns a similar parcel at 706 Seventh Ave. S. and is listing it for sale.
The 2019 seller of the two triangle properties — a corner of the Higginses property touches a corner of the Fogg Street Investments Partners site — was CSX.
The Higginses property hugs the CSX railroad tracks and is positioned equidistant from Third Man Records and Tennessee Brew Works.
The property sits within the SoBro- and Gulch-area district that some call Pie Town — so named due to all the “pieces of pie” created by street splits within its boundaries. The 706 Seventh property sits catty-corner (and across the railroad tracks) from a property on which construction continues on six-floor residential building The Nell, at 629 and 635 Seventh. An LLC affiliated with Nashville-based developer Meg Epstein is undertaking that project.
Similarly, local commercial real estate broker and developer Travis Kelty and Houston-based Guefen Development Co. are nearing construction completion on 11-story apartment building Haven at The Gulch at 641 Division St. (read more here), across from the 634-636 Division and 630 Division properties.
In addition, and also across from the Higginses property, Chicago-based Albion Residential is nearing a finish on a 20-story mixed-use building at 645 Division St.
My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.
