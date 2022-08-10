A mixed-use building seemingly is being considered for a distinctive triangle-shaped Pie Town property located near beverage retailer Frugal MacDoogal.

Topographically elevated and sitting at the western base of the Division Street Connector viaduct, the property offers an address of 630 Division St.

Higgins

Jim Higgings

Tags

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.