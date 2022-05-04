A Pie Town property sitting adjacent to the Nashville Union Rescue Mission has sold for $19 million, according to sources.
The 1.06-acre property offers an address of 601 Lafayette St. and also is located near the structure home to City Winery.
The new owner is Vela Pietown LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
The seller was local businessman George Fournier, who previously operated Industrial Rubber and Gasket on the site. Since moving his business in mid-2017, Fournier had utilized the property as surface parking.
Fournier paid $455,000 for the property in 1994, Metro records show.
The deal is the equivalent of about $411 per square foot based on acreage, a figure in line with the marks of similar deals recently completed within the general area.
Charlie Gibson, managing director with the local office of Chicago-based Cushman & Wakefield, facilitated the transaction.
