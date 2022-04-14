The Pie Town building home to long-standing service business Chromatics and sitting next to the Tennessee Brew Works brewery has been offered for sale with no asking price.
Located at 801 Ewing Ave. and constructed in 1982, the 20,920-square-foot building is part of a two-parcel 0.60-acre property offering, which also includes the address of 631 Fogg St. The site is located within the overlap of Pie Town and SoBro.
Mike Borum owns the property and the business, the latter of which he founded in 1980. Chromatics has operated since 1981 at the for-sale building. Borum acquired the two properties in 1997 for $500,000, Metro records show.
Borum told the Post he plans to relocate his business after a future sale; however, he declined to note an address of any eventual location. Chromatics — which specializes in art scanning, art reproduction and art printing — is home to nine employees.
Properties located within the general Pie Town/SoBro area can command upwards of $400 per foot.
Relatedly, Borum owns a 0.18-acre property at 644 Fogg St. and for which he paid $135,000 in 1996, Metro records note.
The aforementioned Tennessee Brew Works is located at 809 Ewing Ave. in the shadows of the Division Street Connector.
Borum has enlisted Cushman & Wakefield brokers Ronnie Wenzler, Mike Havens and Madison Wenzler to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
