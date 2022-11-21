The Nashville Zoo is slated for a large-scale parking garage that is expected to carry a cost of $38.5 million.
A permit has been issued to allow for the work. Nashville-based Alan Dooley is the architect, the permit notes.
Led by Director Rick Schwartz, Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike on the city’s south side and is Middle Tennessee’s most visited cultural attraction each year. The nonprofit attracted upwards of 1 million attendees annually before the pandemic and is known, in particular, for its work with clouded leopards and anteaters.
North Gulch project start takes step forward
New York-based development company Tidal Real Estate Partners has filed for a foundation permit related to the looming construction start of its mixed-use tower planned to front the Church Street viaduct in the North Gulch.
The permit application follows Tidal’s having announced in September it will team with multi-national equity partner Access Industries on the project
Tidal and Access (also based in NYC) are targeting a first-quarter 2023 groundbreaking and an early 2025 completion for the high-rise, to be located on 0.8 acres at 125 11th Ave. N. The future building (no name has been finalized) will rise next to Tidal’s under-construction and topped 21-story residential high-rise 1111 Church St.
The future building will offer 30 floors and 393 units. Previously, 26 stories and 387 apartments tentatively were considered. The building also will include a parking garage and 17,000 square feet of retail space, with the retail to face 11th, Church Street and Comers Alley. Nashville-based ESa is the architect.
Via an LLC, Tidal paid $16 million for the property in mid-2021.
Valued at $155,000, the applied-for permit notes W.G. Yates and Sons will serve as general contractor. ESa is the architect. Both are locally based.
The previously mentioned 1111 Church St. will offer residential and retail spaces on the site last home to the former Gibson Valley Arts Guitar building. Comers Alley will separate the two Tidal towers.
Read more here.
Demo looms at Vanderbilt-area site slated for hotel
Demolition of the Louise Douglas Apartments on Elliston Place looms to make way for building to accommodate a Holiday Inn Express.
A permit, valued at $40,000, has been issued to allow for the razing of the three old-school masonry apartment houses — with addresses of 2221 Elliston Place and 114 and 118 Louise Ave.
Elliston Hospitality LLC, which is affiliated with Nashville-based SiLa Developments, owns the property, having acquired it for $6.5 million in July 2019, according to Metro records. The LLC will redevelop the site.
Designed by Nashville-based Southeast Venture, the Holiday Inn Express hotel building will offer 168 rooms on eight floors. It will be located across West End Avenue from Vanderbilt University in the general Midtown area.
Nashville-based Dem Tec Inc. will handle the demolition.
This will be the third razing effort this year for noteworthy buildings located on or near the so-called Rock Block.
Nearby, demolition is underway on West End Avenue related to future construction of GBT Realty’s The Sinclair on a site last occupied by Emma’s and Rotier’s, among other businesses.
And in February, the Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown campus saw the razing of the former Mid-State Building, a modernist medical office building structure that anchored the northwest corner of 21st Avenue and Church Street since it opened in 1960.
Nashville-based development company Giarratana (led by Tony Giarratana) is fully underway with construction of its Rock Block Flats nearby, with SEV having designed that future building, too.
Holiday Inn Express Elliston Place will be affiliated with IHG Hotel group, owner of, among other brands, InterContinental, Regent Hotels, Kimpton Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo and Candlewood Suites.
Davidson County is home to seven Holiday Inn Express hotels. The one located nearest to the Elliston Place site is on Broadway downtown across from the Frist Art Museum.
Relatedly, Patel and his team continue work on a hotel project at the Music Row site once home to the iconic United Artists Tower. That project is unfolding at 50 Music Square W., with the seven-story hotel (a brand for which has yet to be announced) to offer 132 rooms.
Read more here.
Update to begin for future Barstool Sports space
Work is set to start on overhauling the downtown building last home to Joe’s Crab Shack with a Barstool Sports.
As the Post reported in October, SBH NSH LLC (formerly named Barstool Nashville, according to the Office of the Tennessee Secretary of State) is undertaking the project.
The LLC is loosely associated with Barstool Sports and “SBH” apparently references New York-based bar operator Stanton & Bowery, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Brentwood-based Stacker Building Group is handling the build-out of the space, located at 123 Second Ave. S.
Joe’s Crabshack closed in September after a roughly 20-year run.
Read more here.