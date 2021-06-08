An entity affiliated with Newport Beach, California-based Panattoni Development Company has paid approximately $14.35 million for Wilson County property near which a massive Amazon fulfillment center is unfolding.
The seller of the 350-acre Mt. Juliet-area property was Dover Motorsports Inc. According to the release, none of the acreage sold extends to the land on which Dover’s Nashville Superspeedway sits and the company continues to hold approximately 650 acres of commercial real estate (including the superspeedway site).
The purchase follows a deal finalized in March 2018 and in which Panattoni acquired a roughly 150-acre parcel from Dover Motorsports for $5.1 million. Panattoni is undertaking a multi-phased redevelopment of that site, beginning with an approximately 689,000-square-foot industrial building (pictured).
Panattoni noted on its website in July 2020 that the Amazon facility (to stand more than 90 feet tall) is projected to have 3.6 million square feet of warehouse space and 80,000 square feet of office space on land located off Golden Bear Gateway, East Division and Athlete’s Way North.
The Mt. Juliet distribution center will be the second Amazon fulfillment center in Tennessee to use “innovative” robotics technology, according to a news release. Employees will pick, pack and ship smaller customer items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.
In 2018, The Tennessean reported Panattoni will serve as the master developer for the entire 1,400-acre Nashville Superspeedway site. The speedway itself closed in 2011 after failing to attract a NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race but will later this month again host NASCAR's top series.
Panattoni is marketing and redeveloping the property in phases (the first includes four buildings) that could yield additional land purchases such as the one this week.
Brothers Whitfield Hamilton and Hayne Hamilton lead Panattoni’s Nashville office. Neither could be reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.