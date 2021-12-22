Washington, D.C.-based Douglas Development Corp. has paid $7 million for two SoBro parcels sitting adjacent to property it acquired one year ago.
The property offers addresses of 522 and 524 Fourth Ave. S. and a collective 0.38 acres.
The seller was an LLC that paid $1.4 million for the properties in 2015, according to Metro records. The Post has been unable to determine who is affiliated with the LLC.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $18.4 million an acre and roughly $423 per foot, two of the highest such marks for Nashville.
Lance Bloom, senior vice president with Colliers International Nashville, represented the seller, according to a source who asked to go unnamed. The Post was unable to determine if Douglas Development used a broker.
As noted, Douglas Development owns a parcel at 532 Fourth Ave. S., having paid $4,525,000 for the 0.4-acre property in December 2020, according to Metro records. With the recent purchase, the company now controls a chunk of real estate bordered by an alley on the north, Fourth Avenue on the west, Lea Avenue on the south and an alley on the east.
The property is located no more than two blocks in any direction from 10-plus hotels.
Douglas Development’s 522 and 532 Fifth Ave. S. properties include nondescript one-story buildings, with the 522 structure (pictured) previously home to auto maintenance building Clinard’s. The land is zoned to accommodate buildings of eight stories by right and 11 stories with bonus height.
Norman Jemal, Douglas Development managing principal, told the Post in November the company is considering various options for its property. At the time, he did not disclose the company was seeking to acquire the just-sold parcels.
Typically, Douglas Development develops its properties that offer raw land or under-performing buildings. The company has developed sites in multiple cities (primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic) with hotel, office and residential buildings.
“We are assessing the site,” Jemal said at the time. “Obviously it’s a great development site and we are excited to be part of SoBro.”
Somewhat relatedly, and as the Post recently reported, two other SoBro properties — one recognized as the home of the Peabody Corner Marketplace food court and with addresses of 504 Fourth Ave. S. and 319 Peabody St. — have been listed for sale. Owned by an LLC, those properties (read more here) sit across an alley from the 522-524 Fifth Ave. S. properties.
No fewer than 10 major announced projects are being eyed for downtown’s general SoBro/Rutledge Hill/Pie Town/Rolling Mill Hill area, with multiple developments currently under construction. The planned projects include a 600-foot condominium tower from Giarratana, Paseo South Gulch, a Ritz-Carlton hotel project, two three-tower developments (one each from The Congress Group and Centrum), a Ray Hensler residential project and a tilted office tower from Lincoln Property, among others.
