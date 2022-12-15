Oracle has paid $23 million for a River North property — the latest move related to the Austin-based company’s future regional campus.
The working address of the 1.6-acre property, which is sandwiched by parcels Oracle already owns, is 0 Waterfront Drive.
An LLC affiliated with Chicago-based Creek Lane Capital was the seller, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document. Creek Lane is teaming with Washington, D.C.-based MRP Realty on The Landings, a mixed-use development to overlook the Cumberland River at River North and adjacent to the Oracle site.
Creek Lane Capital officials could not be reached for comment regarding why the company sold to Oracle as opposed to using the site for The Landings (read here).
The transaction comes about 18 months after Oracle paid more than $253 million in 13 separate transactions for River North property on which it plans its regional campus — seemingly the largest real estate deal in Davidson County history at the time (read here).
The deal also follows Oracle’s having announced in March it will lease the fourth floor of the Radius office building in Capitol View as a preliminary move until it establishes the River North presence (read here).
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal and if Oracle will need to purchase additional River North property.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.