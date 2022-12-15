Oracle has paid $23 million for a River North property — the latest move related to the Austin-based company’s future regional campus.

The working address of the 1.6-acre property, which is sandwiched by parcels Oracle already owns, is 0 Waterfront Drive.

Oracle.png

Oracle campus
Landings.jpg

The Landings

