Nashville-based bank Fourth Capital has added Harrison Griffin and Heidi Phillips as vice presidents.
Griffin, who brings nearly eight years of banking experience to Fourth Capital, previously served as a banking center manager for First Horizon. Phillips also joins Fourth Capital with about eight years of experience, including most recently as a vice president of business banking at First Citizens Bank.
Griffin held multiple positions at First Horizon Bank, ranging from financial services representative to banking center manager. Griffin earned his bachelor’s degree from Auburn University.
In addition to First Citizens, Phillips worked at First Horizon Bank, where she served as an associate vice president and personal banker. In addition, she worked for HomeTrust Bank as an associate vice president with a focus on treasury management services. Philips earned her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University.
“We are thrilled to add Harrison and Heidi to Fourth Capital and are confident they will make a tremendous impact on our bank and our customers,” Brian Heinrichs, president and CEO of Fourth Capital, said in the release. “They join our rapidly-growing relationship banking team and will be focused on telling the Fourth Capital story, connecting our bank to new people throughout the community and finding ways to add value to our customers.”
Locally owned and privately held, Fourth Capital offers a name that is a nod to Nashville’s history and how the city was the fourth capital in Tennessee (following stops in Knoxville, Murfreesboro and Kingston. Fourth Capital was founded in 2004 and operates its headquarters office at Peabody Plaza in Rolling Mill Hill.
Vanderbilt names Kam dean of College of Arts and Science
Cindy Kam has been named dean of faculty affairs at Vanderbilt University College of Arts and Science.
Kam, a professor of political science and director of the VU Research on Individuals, Politics and Society Lab, replaces Kamal Saggi, who now works in the Office of the Provost.
Vanderbilt.edu reports Kam will begins her position at the College of Arts and Science in August.
Kam joined Vanderbilt in 2008 and served as a senior associate dean in the College of Arts and Science from 2014 to 2016 working on faculty affairs issues. She also chaired the inaugural Provost’s Women’s Advancement & Equity Council from 2018 to 2020, leading an initiative designed to enhance the success of women faculty, students and postdocs at Vanderbilt.
Kam holds a bachelor’s degree in public and international affairs from Princeton University. In addition, she earned both a master’s degree and a doctorate in political science from the University of Michigan. She has researched political psychology, public opinion and political behavior, and is the author of two books and more than 40 journal articles and chapters. Kam teaches courses on public opinion, political psychology and research methods, and is a mentor to graduate students and junior faculty.
“I am delighted that Cindy is bringing her experience and talents to the Arts and Science dean’s office,” John Geer, dean of the VU College of Arts and Science, told vandebilt.edu. “Her strong values, coupled with her attention to fairness, equity and upholding quality standards, will provide important contributions to the office as we move forward with new strategic initiatives and collaborations.”
Gray & Dudley welcomes manager, conceptual director
Gray & Dudley and 21c Museum Hotel Nashville has added Carter Hach as restaurant manager and conceptual director.
According to a release, Hach is the grandson of Hachland Hill founder Phila Hach.
Carter Hach studied journalism and public relations at the University of Mississippi before eventually serving as executive chef of Hachland Hill.
“Carter brings an authentic persona to Gray & Dudley that fits well with our mission and vision” Executive Chef Matt Bell said in the release. “Carter’s unique history and heritage in Nashville made him the ideal person to bring this concept to life.”
