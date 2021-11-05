Design changes have been made and an on-site start nears for a mixed-use tower to be located on a downtown surface parking lot owned by Christ Church Cathedral, with the building to now offer 16 floors instead of 23.
New Orleans-based HRI Properties continues to eye the building, which will offer one boutique hotel (two previously had been considered) and retail space and rise on a surface parking lot at 127 Rosa Parks Blvd., at that road's intersection with Commerce Street. The tower would be located adjacent to the back of the 810 Broadway building that is home to Morgan & Morgan law firm and that Magnolia Investments Partners recently bought for $16.5 million (read here).
Michael Coolidge, HRI chief investment and development officer, told the Post Friday the 16-story building is planned to offer at least 295 hotel rooms (further details about the hotel are forthcoming) and two retail spaces. HRI is expected to operate a café in one of the spaces. Nashville-based ESa is the architect. As the Post reported in April, the tower had been slated for 426 hotel rooms (read here).
Coolidge said HRI had been prepared to break ground in 2020 but postponed due to coronavirus considerations. He said the parking lot is slated to be closed in December, with preliminary site work to start that month. Full-scale on-site work could be underway in early 2022. HRI’s land lease with Christ Church Cathedral took effect last fall.
HRI will request a modification to the Metro Planning Department Downtown Code Design Review Committee regarding storefront frontage, parking and access. No date has been finalized for a committee hearing.
Other entities participating in the project include Ragan-Smith (civil engineer), Structural Design Group (structural engineer) and I.C. Thomasson Associates (plumbing, electrical and mechanical engineer), each based locally. New York-based Wimberly Interiors (interior design) is also involved.
A two-year construction period is expected. HRI is not disclosing specifics as to why the project has been scaled back in size and scope.
Of note, HRI Properties undertook the adaptive reuse of the building home to what is now the Holston House Nashville boutique hotel, which sits one block from the site of the planned tower. In late 2018, Christ Church Cathedral approved an agreement to lease the parking lot to the company for 99 years. The property was last home to the Hathcock Building, which the church had razed in 2004.
