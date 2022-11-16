Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company has announced its customers will now be able to use Regions Banks’ ATM network without paying an out-of-network fee.

According to a release, Regions’ more than 2,000 ATMs expands no-cost access to financial services for Citizens’ customers and allows greater flexibility in banking.

Sergio Ora, CEO, Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Co..jpg

Sergio Ora
Lindsey Cox.jpg

Lindsey Cox

