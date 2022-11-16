Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company has announced its customers will now be able to use Regions Banks’ ATM network without paying an out-of-network fee.
According to a release, Regions’ more than 2,000 ATMs expands no-cost access to financial services for Citizens’ customers and allows greater flexibility in banking.
Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company is one of seven community development financial institutions and minority depository institutions included in the ATM agreement. Regions is undertaking the collaboration to expand financial inclusion in communities across the Southeast, Midwest and Texas.
“This collaboration with Regions demonstrates our commitment to increasing access to financial services in underserved communities,” Sergio Ora, Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company CEO, said in the release. “Our customers in Tennessee now have access to 381 Regions ATMs across the state that makes banking with us more convenient and enables economic mobility.”
Billed as the nation’s oldest continuously operating African-American owned bank and founded in 1904, Citizens Savings Bank and Trust is a privately owned company with approximately $135 million in assets.
CET adds LaunchTN CEO to board
Cumberland Emerging Technologies has announced the addition of Launch Tennessee CEO Lindsey Cox to its board of directors.
LaunchTN bills itself as a public-private partnership that provides resources to entrepreneurs, mentorship, accelerators, entrepreneurship training and capital access.
Cox previously spent six years at LaunchTN prior to rejoining the organization as CEO in April. She previously served as LaunchTN’s finance, accounting and compliance manager, innovation manager, director of its 36|86 Entrepreneurship Festival, and director of operations and government affairs.
After leaving LaunchTN in 2019, she worked at the office of innovation and entrepreneurship at the Economic Development Administration (a bureau of the U.S. Department of Commerce) and then as CEO of CO.LAB (the Chattanooga entrepreneur center).
Cox earned both her master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Tennessee Tech University.
“Lindsey brings to our board valuable experience in supporting entrepreneurial endeavors. This is obviously a key perspective in an innovation-focused organization like CET and we are excited to welcome her to the board,” A.J. Kazimi, CEO of both CET and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, said in a release.
CET’s board of directors also includes Alan Bentley, assistant vice chancellor of technology transfer at Vanderbilt University; Kenneth Holroyd, vice president of technology transfer at Vanderbilt University Medical Center; Wei Wang (Jack), CEO of WinHealth Pharmaceuticals; Samuel Lawrence, CEO and co-founder of CytoViva, Inc.; and Joseph Rolwing, senior director at CET, where he manages Nashville’s Life Sciences Center.
Cumberland Emerging Technologies — joint initiative among Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., Vanderbilt University, Launch Tennessee and WinHealth Pharma — works to develop biomedical products emerging from university-based research and also manages Nashville’s Life Sciences Center — which supports biomedical startups.