A Berry Hill self-storage property has sold for $21.85 million in what might be the most significant such deal Nashville — and perhaps any other Southeastern city — has seen.
The address of Melrose Self Storage is 700 Inverness Ave.
The new owner is an LLC affiliated with New York-based global investment giant KKR & Co. Inc. (formerly Kohlberg Kravis Roberts), according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller was an investor group led by Taylor Preston (principal of The Natchez Group) and including Jim Jacobs (a principal with Cherry and Associates) and Ryan Chapman (founder and chairman of Integrative Health Centers). The team developed the site with the five-story self-storage building in 2018 and has undertaken similar deals in three other states.
The structure offers 53,500 square feet. As such, the deal is the equivalent of about $408 per foot, a local record and, seemingly, one of the highest per-foot marks such a property has commanded among similar recent sales in the Southeast, according to sources.
The previous per-foot local record seemingly involved the $26.5 million sale of the A+ Storage property in Bellevue. That deal (read here) was valued at about $256 per foot based on collective size of the A+ Storage buildings.
The deal follows KKR’s having paid almost $21.14 million in October 2021 for a multi-building Residence Inn by Marriott located near Nashville International Airport at 2300 Elm Hill Pike (read here).
According to a source with information about the recent deal, Gabriel Coe with Marcus and Millichap brokered the deal. Life Storage will manage the Berry Hill property for KKR.
Founded in 1997, KKR has more than $150 billion in assets under management.
