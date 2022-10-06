A November groundbreaking is eyed for a mixed-use building to be located in North Davidson County near the Cumberland Heights and Haynes neighborhoods.
Nashville Now Next reports the owner, an LLC affiliated with Nashville-based development company Tunney Group, has filed for permits and released images.
To sit at 625 W. Trinity Lane and be called The Hayden, the future building will rise five floors and offer 74 residential units and 129 parking spaces in a structured garage, a permit application notes. The retail space will offer about 7,000 square feet.
The LLC paid $2.5 million for the 1.57-acre property in September, while also landing a loan for $1.5 million from Crystal Lake, Illinois-based Wintrust Bank. Franklin-based Consortium is the architect.
“We’re very excited to get started,” Ed Tunney, Tunney Group founder, told the Post, adding that the future building is likely to offer for-rent apartment units.
Positioned a few blocks west of Interstate 65, the property sits within the general Haynes area.
Locally, Tunney Group has completed and sold all residential units at The Avery in Inglewood (read here) and is nearing a start of construction of six homes in Brentwood.
Other projects in the general area are North Lights (which is completed) and Proximity (under construction). In addition, a garden-style apartment project is planned for 819 W. Trinity (read here). Similarly, a development is planned within the 800 block of West Trinity Lane (read here).
The Tunney Group site sits within Metro Councilman Kyonzté Toombs’ District 2.