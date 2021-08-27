Work is set to begin on one of the two office buildings for the T3 Finery development that Houston-based Hines and locally-based Core Development will undertake in Wedgewood-Houston.
A permit, valued at about $21.4 million, has been issued to allow for construction of the building. Hoar Construction will handle the job.
T3 Finery will include office, apartment, boutique hotel and concert spaces. Hines and Core are targeting a roughly three-acre unimproved property, which sits next to Diskin Cider at 622 Merritt Ave., for the development.
According to marketing materials, T3 will include the following: two office buildings with about 320,000 square feet of office space (pictured); 311 apartments in a seven-story building; 58,600 square feet of retail surrounding a "village green concept" as well as a boutique hotel with 125 rooms and a concert venue.
"Finery" is a moniker that the Mark Deutschmann-founded Core Development uses for projects located near the site slated for T3. Hines uses "T3" (timber, transit and technology) for wood-built projects.
For the project, Hines has backing from Chicago-based real estate investors Cresset and Diversified Real Estate Capital.
Hines has been active in the local market, having teamed with C.B. Ragland to develop the SoBro site home to mixed-use building 222 2nd. The company also is seeking to buy the Reed family site in Midtown home to a Subaru auto dealership.
Watkins building in MetroCenter to be razed
Demolition looms for the building last home to Watkins College of Art property in MetroCenter.
A permit, valued at $125,000, has been issued to allow for the razing. Hendersonville-based Environmental Abatement Inc. will handle the job.
In May, Belmont University — which merged with Watkins in 2020 — sold the property for $22.5 million to a joint venture of affiliates of Nashville-based Chartwell Residential LLC and EJF Capital LLC of Arlington, Virginia.
The property, once home to Fountain Square 14 (which opened in December 1987) and accommodated retail and some movie theaters), has an address of 2298 Rosa L. Parks Blvd.
Founded in 1885, Watkins paid $2.05 million for the 13.6-acre property in January 2002, according to Metro records.
Chartwell Residential is led by Ben Schaedle, has yet to disclose details and release an image of its future project at the MetroCenter site.
Bordeaux Motel property listed for sale
The North Davidson County property home to Bordeaux Motel has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
Located at 3230 Clarksville Pike, the 0.41-acre property offers a U-shaped modernist building (about 8,900 square feet) that accommodates the motel. The structure opened in 1950, according to marketing materials.
Two seemingly related individuals own the Bordeaux property, having paid $150,000 for it in 1981, according to Metro records.
The owners have enlisted Patrick Cosgrove, senior investment advisor with the Brentwood office of Calabasas, California-based Marcus & Millichap to handle the marketing and sale of the property.
