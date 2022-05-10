Atlanta-based development company Portman Residential has landed a key permit related to its mixed-use project underway on North Capitol property that hugs First Horizon Park.
Valued at about $870,000, the permit will allow for construction of the building’s foundation and parking garage component.
According to a release issued in February, a 25-month construction timetable is expected for the seven-story building, which will offer 356 apartments and 17,000 square feet of retail space.
The building will wrap a structured parking garage that will be accessed via both Third and Fourth and will interact with a spur of the Cumberland River Greenway.
The building (no name has been finalized) will be anchored by a large public plaza to be located at the corner of the building home to sports bar Third and Home and live music venue Brooklyn Bowl. The release notes the development will have a similar look and feel to those of Atlanta’s BeltLine, a former railway corridor that is now a multi-use trail with residential and restaurant spaces.
Portman has enlisted Atlanta-based Dynamik for architectural duties and R.G. Anderson of Nashville as the general contractor. Nashville-based Hawkins Partners (landscape architecture and land planning) and New York-based Inc. (the interior designer) also are participating.
Wells Fargo has provided a $74 million loan, a Metro document notes.
Portman paid $20 million for the 2.6-acre property in June 2021, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Previously, Austin-based Trube Corp. was looking to undertake a similar project in conjunction with Nashville-based developers and brothers Chris Ward and Tim Ward (the sons of Frank Ward, a co-owner of the Nashville Sounds). That effort was to have included a hotel and multifamily building but failed to materialize and the Wards sold the raw land to Portman last year.
Read more here.
Heights listed for two future Nashville Yards towers
New documents submitted to Metro show the height of two future towers at Nashville Yards — with one of the skyscrapers to be the city’s tallest occupiable structure if standing today.
The filings come as Southwest Value Partners (SWVP) in February submitted to Metro then-new images and a master development plan for the downtown project.
The updated filing show the future Class A office tower (on Parcel 3A) to be anchored by Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims as standing about 500 feet tall. For comparison, downtown residential tower 505 rises about 530 feet and is the state’s tallest building based on occupiable space.
Another Class A office tower — to rise to the immediate north of the Pinnacle/Bass high-rise and to hug the Church Street Viaduct (on Parcel 3B) is slated to rise about 600 feet. Of note, local development company Giarratana is planning a roughly 750-foot-tall high-end condo tower nearby at the YMCA site (read here) and an approximately 600-foot-tall condo high-rise on the SoBro Roundabout (read here).
SWVP, the San Diego-based owner and developer of the 18-acre Nashville Yards site, and Los Angeles-based AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group), are co-developing the site. Extensive site work is underway .
Read more and see additional images here.
Permit sought for Midtown tower project
A shell permit is being sought related to a 14-floor mid-rise mixed-use building slated for a Hayes Street site in Midtown.
The permit request comes after a rendering of the future building recently was posted.
St. Louis-based Subtext seeks to undertake the project on seven parcels with a collective 1.04 acres and addresses of 1904 Hayes St. through 1918 Hayes St. According to a Metro document, the building is slated for 14 levels and 286 units, with nine floors of residential on top of a five-floor, 310-space parking garage. The structure will offer 192 one-bedroom units, 74 two-bedroom residences, 30 three-bedroom units and a 10,000-square-foot leasing office.
Of note, the recent permit request notes 15 floors, and the Post has been unable to determine the discrepancy, as Subtext officials could not be reached for comment.
Recent marketing materials note the building will offer a private café, rooftop lounge, pool and fitness center among other entities.
Atlanta-based Dynamik Design is the architect. That company designed Alta Foundry, work on which is underway in North Nashville near Midtown.
Subtext specializes in residential buildings targeting college students. Formerly called Collegiate Development Group, the company offers a portfolio showing mainly buildings of four to eight floors, according to its website. Subtext has undertaken work in Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Tennessee (in Knoxville).
A rezoning of the Midtown property (to mixed-use) has been requested.
Located across Hayes Street from Mexican restaurant Las Palmas and The Hayes Street Hotel, the properties offer multiple one-story brick buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.