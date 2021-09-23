A grading permit has been applied for related to luxury residential skyscraper 800 Lea proposed for the SoBro roundabout
Nashville-based development company Giarratana is proposing the 45-story building, which would offer about 125 very large residential units.
In April, the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approved the concept plan for the project — the “waving form” for which takes cues from both wind-blow flags and sailboat sails. Of note, Tony Giarratana, Giarratana founder, is a sailing enthusiast.
The dramatically designed structure would be skinned in metal and glass and sit on an unusually shaped lot at 800 Lea Ave., near the Music City Center and other existing towers and planned high-rises. As designed, the building will rise 610 feet, making it the tallest occupiable structure in Tennessee were it standing today — eclipsing Giarratana’s 505, which rises 535 feet at Fifth Avenue North and Church Street.
Nashville-based engineering firm Barge Design Solutions is included on the permit application.
River North project team finalized $160M loan
MRP Realty and Creek Lane Capital have landed a $160 million construction loan for mixed-use development The Landings at River North, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Nashville Business Journal report an Oct. 7 start is being eyed.
The Landings will offer 650 apartments and about 200,000 square feet of office and retail space. The main address will be 600 Cowan St. Nearby will unfold the Oracle campus.
The Post previously reported a spring 2021 start had been targeted.
Developers of Wedgewood-Houston project land $68M loan
Houston-based Hines and locally-based Core Development have secured a $68 million loan for a major project planned for Wedgewood-Houston, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The development will include a mixed-use building tentatively called The Residences at The Finery and an office building called T3 Wedgewood-Houston.
The six-story The Residences at The Finery will include 383 apartment units, about 45,000 square feet of ground-level office and retail space, a rooftop swimming pool and a structured parking garage with 640 spaces.
The Residences at The Finery will offer an address of 622 Merritt Ave. The office building will sit at 1234 Martin Ave. across the street from Diskin Cider. Nashville-based Hastings Architecture Associates is designing the buildings.
