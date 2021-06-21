Indianapolis-based developer Sun Development and Management Corp. is ready to demolish the former Johnstone Supply building Rutledge Hill, to as to meet a late-summer groundbreaking target for its Hilton hotel.
The Printing House – A Tapestry Collection Hotel will rise at the southwest corner of the intersection of Third Avenue South and Peabody Street. The address is 501 Third Ave. S. A permit has been applied for related to the future razing, with Nashville-based Tiny’s Construction to handle the work. The application comes as Sun recently released updated images related to the project (see here).
Aakash Patel, Sun vice president of construction, told the Post in April that Sun will serve as general contractor and is not disclosing the cost to undertake the project.
To rise 11 floors, the hotel building (pictured) will have 181 rooms and a corner retail/restaurant space at ground level. Sun Development, which paid $4 million for the 0.56-acre property in March 2017, has enlisted Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group to handle land development consulting, planning and civil engineering, and Indianapolis-based Ratio for architecture work.
California CRE company finalizes local office location
Calabasas, California-based commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates is now operational in the Nashville market.
The company recently announced in a release it has leased space in an office building located at 2550 Meridian Boulevard in Franklin's Cool Springs district. The multinational firm was established in 1979 and now operates offices throughout the United States and Canada as North America’s largest, broker-owned commercial real estate firm.
Lee & Associates operates 63 offices, with the bulk being located in California. In 2020, the company opened offices in Boston, Washington, D.C., and Naples, Florida. The U.S. city located within the closest proximity to Nashville with a Lee & Associates office is Atlanta.
As the Post previously reported, Lee & Associates announced in March it would establish a Nashville-area presence. The company bills itself as among the nation’s largest commercial real estate firms based on number of offices and number of properties owned and/or managed.
