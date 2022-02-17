Indianapolis-based developer Sun Development and Management Corp. has landed a permit related to a Rutledge Hill site to be the home of its Hilton hotel The Printing House.
The hotel (pictured) will offer 181 rooms and a corner retail/restaurant space at ground level. The building will rise 11 floors at the site of the former Johnstone Supply building at the southwest corner of the intersection of Third Avenue South and Peabody Street. The address is 501 Third Ave. S.
Aakash Patel, Sun vice president of construction, previously told the Post that Sun will serve as general contractor. The company is not disclosing the cost to undertake the project, excavation for which continues at the site.
Valued at about $871,300, the permit will allow for construction of the future building’s foundation.
Previously, the company told the Post in late 2018 it was targeting a second-quarter 2019 groundbreaking. Patel told the Post in 2018 multiple factors — including finishing and opening three hotels — slightly delayed the start of on-site work. Then the pandemic continued the delay, he added.
Sun Development, which paid $4 million for the 0.56-acre property in March 2017, has enlisted Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group to handle land development consulting, planning and civil engineering, and Indianapolis-based Ratio for architecture work.
Read more and see additional images here.
Planning Commission OKs rezoning for future project in The Nations
Nashville-based developer and Stocking 51 owner Nathan Lyons has landed Metro Planning Commission rezoning approval related to a property he plans to reinvent in The Nations.
The Metro approval follows Lyons’ having recently paid $20 million for the industrial property, with addresses 1101 and 1111 63rd Ave. N.
The seller of the West Nashville property was Genesco Inc., which paid a collective $333,000 for the land and warehouses sitting on it in two transactions: one for a 1.34-acre parcel for $33,000 in 1969 and the other for a 9.81-acre parcel for $300,000 in 2018. The latter was sold by Ingram Industries, Metro records show.
Lyons specializes in reinventing existing industrial buildings with retail, restaurant, residential and creative office spaces. He has yet to disclose his plans for the property on 63rd Avenue North.
Read more here.
